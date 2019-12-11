The United Nations on the World Mountain Day demanded the people to realize that rising temperature due to climate change and increased carbon footprint was jeopardizing mountains that produce 70 percent of world's fresh water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :The United Nations on the World Mountain Day demanded the people to realize that rising temperature due to climate change and increased carbon footprint was jeopardizing mountains that produce 70 percent of world's fresh water.

The international mountains day 2019's theme was "Mountains Matter for Youth" as it was a chance to highlight that mountains covered 27 percent of the Earth's land surface with 6 of the 20 most important food crops originated in mountains. However, more than a half of humanity relied on mountain freshwater for everyday life but unfortunately the population living in mountains was the most poorest and hungriest on the globe due to climate change.

"Mountains are home of the 15 percent of the world�s population and a quarter of the world's land animals and plants. They provide freshwater for everyday life to half of humanity. Their conservation is a key factor for sustainable development and is part of Goal 15 of the sustainable development goals (SDGs)," said the UN message on the day.

The mountains were under threat from climate change and over exploitation. As the global climate continued to warm, mountain people, some of the world's poorest, face even greater struggles to survive.

The rising temperatures also mean that mountain glaciers were melting at unprecedented rates, affecting freshwater supplies downstream for millions of people.

The UN estimates mentioned that migration from the mountains lead to abandoned agriculture, land degradation and a loss of ancient cultural traditions.

Education and training, market access, diverse employment opportunities and good public services could ensure a brighter future for young people in the mountains.

This year, youth will take the lead and demand that mountains and mountain peoples become central in the national and international development agendas; receive more attention, investments and tailored research.

"This problem affects us all. We must reduce our carbon footprint and take care of these natural treasures," the UN said.

It is worth mentioning here that glaciers in Pakistan's northern areas were also melting and posing serious threat to ecology and human life in the region. There were glacial lake outburst flooding events to occurred that pacified after under ground water drainage.

