Climate Change May Deepen Food Security Crisis In Future: UAF VC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2024 | 06:38 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Climate change is posing a serious threat to the agriculture sector that may deepen the food security crisis in future and we need to shift to climate-smart agriculture to ensure food security and feed the ever-increasing population, said Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan.
He was talking to a delegation of Balochistan’s farmers which was on the visit to UAF to get information about the innovative approaches. The delegation visited different parts of the country under the auspices of Tameer-E-Khalaq Foundation. The team was led by Mehmood Tareen, program manager of the foundation.
Dr Sarwar Khan added that the cotton area was shifting to Balochistan due to climate change for which farmers should harvest the benefits. He said that UAF was providing free education to students from Balochistan in a bid to support underprivileged regions and promote national integration.
He stressed the need for adopting modern agriculture practices to increase per acre production and make agriculture a profitable profession.
Innovative and sustainable agricultural methods are imperative to ensure food security and economic growth, he added.
He urged farmers to actively embrace contemporary techniques such as climate smart agriculture, and biotechnology etc to address the challenges faced by the agricultural sector in Pakistan.
Mehmood Tareen, representative from Tameer-e-Khalaq foundation, said that during 2022 the unprecedented rainfall not only disrupted agricultural activities but also inflicted significant economic losses on farmers across the province.
He said wheat, cotton, veggies, Apple, and cherry are their main production. He said that his NGO had been actively working on agriculture and health sectors since 2004. They visited the labs of the varsity.
Director Research UAF Dr Imran Arshad, Principal Officer Public Relations and Publications Dr Jalal Arif, Dr Khurram Zia and others also spoke.
