Climate Change Minister To Attend Climate Week New York City 2022

Published September 19, 2022

Climate Change Minister to attend Climate Week New York City 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman will attend the Climate Week New York City (NYC) 2022 to represent Pakistan at the global climate event and to participate in the United Nations General Assembly.

The Federal Minister left for the United States on Monday to participate at the international climate fora, a news release said.

It said Senator Sherry Rehman would inform the world about the effects of climate change and flood disasters being faced by the country at the Climate Week.

The Federal Minister would also hold pre-Cop 27 meetings with various countries and partners.

Federal Minister Sherry Rehman will also participate in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session along with Pakistan's delegation under the leadership of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

She would also attend the UNGA meeting and hold bilateral meetings with ministers, representatives and heads of international organisations.

The United Nations General Assembly will hold a special closed-room session on the effects of climate change in Pakistan.

The Climate Week NYC 2022, marks its fourteenth year as the biggest global climate event of its kind. Bringing together the most influential leaders in climate action from business, government, and the climate community, in conjunction with the United Nations General Assembly and the City of New York. The Climate Week NYC is commencing from September 19 – 25.

