Climate Change ministry foresees more women involvement in EV policy, innovative domains: Amin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Mlaik Amin Aslam Friday said the Ministry of Climate Change, was foreseeing the increased involvement of women in Electric Vehicle (EV) policy and also in the innovative domains of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence.

Addressing the launching ceremony of National Climate Change Gender Action Plan launched by International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN Pakistan), he highlighted the importance of gender mainstreaming as increased representation of women and girls for decision making roles in the society were producing positive impacts.

Malik Amin Aslam shared a recent success story of billion Tree Tsunami Project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where the rural women played key role in developing nurseries under the project.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change, IUCN Pakistan had launched a National Climate Change Gender Action Plan here.

With Readiness-phase support from the Green Climate Fund (GCF) (2020-2021), IUCN would serve as a technical partner on the project while other key partners, including the Government of Pakistan and its stakeholders, will build capacities and collaborate on gender and climate change issues through development of a national climate change gender action plan (ccGAP).

This would be in line with the National Climate Change Policy, Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), National Adaptation Plan (NAP) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Leading towards a gender-responsive project pipeline, this pilot effort enhances existing and nascent policy and programming, while elevating the country's position as an international leader through inclusive sustainable development, climate action and resilience for all.

IUCN has extended its technical support for the development of national climate change gender action plans for 23 countries. The launching ceremony was attended by international development partners, non-governmental organizations, academia and government agencies, as well as other segments of the society.

In his welcome note, Country Representative, IUCN Pakistan Mahmood Akhtar Cheema informed the gathering that the Ministry of Climate Change had requested IUCN to develop the Climate Change Gender Action Plan and Climate Finance Unit facilitated the materialization of this project as it has received the readiness grant for the subject project from the Green Climate Fund (GCF).