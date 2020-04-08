UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Climate Change Ministry Says, No Employee Hit By Coronavirus So Far

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 09:49 PM

Climate Change Ministry says, no employee hit by Coronavirus so far

The Ministry of Climate Change Wednesday termed as incorrect a tweet by Hum News anchorperson Dr Maria Zulfiqar Khan (@DocMZK) that two employees of the ministry had tested positive for coronavirus disease, or Covid-19'.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Climate Change Wednesday termed as incorrect a tweet by Hum news anchorperson Dr Maria Zulfiqar Khan (@DocMZK) that two employees of the ministry had tested positive for coronavirus disease, or Covid-19'.

According to a press release issued here, the ministry had clarified that there was only one employee, who had been advised to self-quarantine at home for two weeks on account of flu symptoms.

However, the ministry's employee would be made to undergo a test in case of worsening of her symptoms, the press release added.

Related Topics

Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Asian Football Confederation praises UAE Football ..

5 minutes ago

UAE free zone trade tops AED621.3 bn in 2019

5 minutes ago

Fujairah Welfare Association donates AED2 million ..

35 minutes ago

Belgium announces 205 COVID-19 deaths

35 minutes ago

Punjab Healthcare Commission seals hospital for ne ..

28 seconds ago

Easing European COVID-19 measures a test for offic ..

29 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.