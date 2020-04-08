Climate Change Ministry says, no employee hit by Coronavirus so far

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Ministry of Climate Change Wednesday termed as incorrect a tweet by Hum News anchorperson Dr Maria Zulfiqar Khan (@DocMZK) that two employees of the ministry had tested positive for coronavirus disease, or Covid-19'.

According to a press release issued here, the ministry had clarified that there was only one employee, who had been advised to self-quarantine at home for two weeks on account of flu symptoms.

However, the ministry's employee would be made to undergo a test in case of worsening of her symptoms, the press release added.