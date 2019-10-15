UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Climate Change Ministry Sets Five Point Green Vision: Adviser To Prime Minister On Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 05:18 PM

Climate change ministry sets five point Green Vision: Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Tuesday said ministry of climate change has set its five point agenda green vision for four years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ):Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Tuesday said ministry of climate change has set its five point agenda green vision for four years.

Addressing a media conference here, he said the first agenda includes 10 Billion Tree Tsunami (10 BTT) which is Rs125 billion project whereas Rs16 billion would be spent on the programme for the ongoing year.

"Around 50 million olive saplings would be planted under 10BTT in the drought hit areas across the country," he added.

The second agenda point was of ban on plastic bags which had achieved 80 percent success in the federal capital. However, in the next phase violators of the ban would be penalized, he said.

Amin said the third agenda was of Clean Green Index to be launched on October 30, 2019. Under this index, 20 districts would compete on 35 quantifiable targets based on cleanliness and solid waste management.

"Electric Vehicle Policy which has been drafted and presented to the federal cabinet is our fourth project as per the set agenda.

It would get the cabinet's approval in the next meeting," the adviser said.

Amin Aslam told the media that Recharge Pakistan was our fifth project where the ministry is working on the project.

He informed that last year under Green Climate Fund around Rs20 billion had been given to Pakistan. However, the ministry had developed Eco-system Restoration Fund for the donor countries to participate in the environment conservation initiative being carried out in the country, he added.

Referring to the latest World Bank Report, Amin said the report had lauded the Clean Green Pakistan initiative of the Prime Minister and Green Punjab.

The cabinet, he said had approved the project to make Islamabad a green zone whereas in order to curb indoor pollution smokeless stoves project was also decided to give go ahead.

He said, "We will raise Indian transboundary pollution at all global forums as India is not willing to talk to Pakistan on the issue. The crop stubble burning in India has direct impacts on the ambience of the country resulting smog."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Tsunami Prime Minister World Bank Punjab Drought Vehicle October 2019 Media All Cabinet Billion Million

Recent Stories

Vowda says JUI-F Chief is always available on rent

50 seconds ago

Junior Tennis Initiative Program-2019

6 minutes ago

Rosatom, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation Sign ..

3 minutes ago

OICCI Members Spend 5.5 Billion on CSR activities ..

13 minutes ago

Government must protect rights of visually impaire ..

15 minutes ago

Zartaj urges Fazal ur Rehman to avoid using semina ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.