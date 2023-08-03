Climate change, population growth, urbanization, placing strains on freshwater sources: Murad Shah

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that climate change, population growth, urbanization, and industrialization are placing unprecedented strains on our freshwater sources.

"Water, the essence of life, is a precious resource that sustains all living beings on our planet - we in Sindh are more sensitive due to its scarcity, unreliable flows, and Climate Change events." He said this while speaking at the launching of Water Policy at a local hotel. The program was organized by Irrigation Department and was attended by Minister Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro, Minister Energy Imtiaz Shaikh, Minister education Syed Sardar Shah, Minister Local Govt Nasir Shah, Minister Livestock Bari Pitafi, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, water experts, and leading growers.

Murad Shah said that the National Water Policy was approved in April 2018, and since then the need of having a policy document of our own for our indigenous issues and solutions was direly felt. He added that as our global population continued to grow and the demands for water increased, it became increasingly evident that effective water management and governance are of paramount importance.

The CM said that it was his utmost pleasure to introduce the comprehensive Water Policy Document, a testament to our collective commitment to safeguarding and responsibly managing this invaluable resource. He added that the challenges we face regarding water availability, distribution, and quality are multifaceted and complex.

Murad Shah said that the Water Policy Document was the culmination of tireless efforts from experts, academia, public sector organizations, and concerned citizens who have collaborated to outline a roadmap for water management that transcends borders and ideologies.

"It aspires to establish a harmonious balance between human needs, environmental preservation, and economic development. The vision of this policy document is not just to address water-related issues but to pave the way for a future in which water is recognized as a fundamental human right and a shared responsibility," he said and added that it emphasized the value of integrated water resource management, ensuring that water is managed holistically and sustainably, encompassing its social, economic, and environmental dimensions.

According to the CM, by promoting water efficiency, recycling, and reuse, the policy document aims to minimize wastage and enhance water security in the face of increasing uncertainties. "It seeks to empower local communities and indigenous people, respecting their traditional knowledge and practices, and acknowledging their vital role in water conservation," the CM said and added that the policy document underscored the significance of sound governance and policy frameworks that incentivize responsible water use, support research and innovation, and encourage private sector engagement in water-related initiatives.

It envisions a world where water governance is transparent, inclusive, and accountable, fostering collaboration across sectors and ensuring that no one is left behind, the CM said and added that In endorsing this Water Policy Document, we are committing to a future that acknowledges the intrinsic link between water, biodiversity, climate, and human well-being.

Murad Shah said that it was a call for collective action, a plea to safeguard the legacy of water for generations to come.

"We must act now, urgently, and resolutely, to implement the recommendations outlined in this document to secure a sustainable and water-secure future," he said.

As we embark on this journey, we must remember that change begins with each of us, Shah said and added that by adopting responsible water practices in our daily lives, supporting policies that protect water resources, and raising awareness about the importance of water conservation, we could make a difference.

Murad Ali Shah extended his heartfelt gratitude to all those who have contributed to the development of this Water Policy Document. "May it serve as a guiding light for governments, organizations, communities, and individuals worldwide, uniting us in our shared responsibility to safeguard and cherish this most precious of resources � water," he said and added "Together, let us forge ahead on this path of sustainable water management, leaving a legacy of prosperity, equity, and resilience for generations yet to come.