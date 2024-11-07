Climate change poses significant challenge for underprivileged:Rubina Khalid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Thursday said that climate change poses a significant challenge for Pakistan, particularly for the underprivileged

She was speaking during a meeting with the Country Director of Oxford Policy Management (OPM), Mr Rauf Khan, at the BISP Headquarters.

The meeting focused on the impact of climate change on the health, education, and employment of disadvantaged communities.

Rubina Khalid highlighted BISP’s recent tree plantation campaign, "Green Pakistan, Benazir Pakistan," launched on August 14, which raised awareness among 9.

3 million beneficiary families across the country, encouraging them to join the initiative.

She also mentioned BISP’s upcoming skills training program for members of these deserving families, mentioning the global demand for skilled labor.

"The future of our nation is linked to skill training that can provide a better quality of life," she stated. Country Director Rauf Khan expressed OPM's commitment to collaborating closely with BISP to support these initiatives.