Climate change pushes Italy beekeepers to the brink

Mondov , Italy, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Unusual weather driven by climate change is wreaking havoc on bee populations, including in northern Italy where the pollinating insects crucial to food production are struggling to survive.

Italian winters have in general become milder and shorter, and this year, just as in 2017, a warm spring arrived early, only to be followed by hailstorms and an abrupt return to lower temperatures.

"This was the most difficult harvest of my life," beekeeper Riccardo Polide says, fighting back tears at the fate of his hives in Mondovi, around 80 kilometres south of Turin.

The bees could make only "pitiful quantities of honey, not even enough to keep alive", he told AFP.

A bitter blend of increased pesticide use, falling prices due to foreign competition and climate change, which affects whole ecosystems, including bees and plants, has hit keepers like Polide hard in recent years.

Like many others whose livelihood depends on the buzzing insects, Polide had to feed his colony fructose-based syrups this year to make sure they did not die of hunger. "The spring season started well, but there was a sudden cold snap that seriously affected the blossoming of flowers," he said.

Acacia blossoms, the source of one of the best-loved types of honey, were especially scarce.

Meanwhile in Demonte, another area in Italy's Piedmont region near the French border, Lidia Agnello also saw her bees "starving to death".

She and her husband tried moving their hives several times to follow the flowers as they bloomed, but that failed and this year's honey harvest has been their worst yet.