Climate Change Reducing Livestock, Agri Products: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 10:22 PM



Punjab Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak Tuesday said that climate change was adversely affecting the agriculture and livestock sectors, and an integrated strategy was required to combat the negative effects of changing environment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak Tuesday said that climate change was adversely affecting the agriculture and livestock sectors, and an integrated strategy was required to combat the negative effects of changing environment.

He was addressing the inauguration ceremony of Climate Change Awareness Centre set up by Punjab University Institute of Agricultural Sciences (IAGS) here.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, IAGS Director Prof Dr Saleem Haider, faculty members and a number of students participated in the ceremony.

In his address, Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak said that there were many solutions to agriculture and livestock sectors to control environmental pollution but these were not economically viable for our local farmers.

He urged the teachers and students to find out solutions to control environmental pollution as well as could also overcome economic problems being faced by agriculture and livestock sectors.

He said that we must conserve water and enhance its efficiency for its wise utilization.

He added that we needed to train our children to combat climate challenges.

PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad said the use of chemicals in agriculture was contaminated underground water, food and environment.

He added that emissions of various gasses were destroying the ozone layer.

He said that we must become a responsible citizen to save the future of our next generation.

IAGS Director Prof Dr Saleem Haider said that the centre has been established to promote climate literacy among the public at large.

He added that various climate awareness campaigns at different levels would be launched and a task force of 100 climate activists from Lahore would be developed in phase-1.

Climate Change Awareness Centre focal person Adnan Zahid screened a documentary and chalked out plans of the centre in his presentation.

