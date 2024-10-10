Open Menu

Climate Change Roundtable Conference Held

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2024 | 02:50 PM

climate change roundtable conference held

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) In collaboration with the European Union and Concern Worldwide under the BRIDGE CSO

Project, the Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP) and Local Support Organization (LSO) organized a

conference to discuss impacts of climate change and challenges.

The event brought together key stakeholders from various sectors to engage in a

dialogue about climate resilience.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Bahawalpur Ms Sumaira Rabbani, Chief Executive Officer

of Lodhran Pilot Project Dr Muhammad Abdul Saboor, District Disaster Management Coordinator Bahawalpur

Ms. Marukh, Chairman of the Social Work Department at Islamia University Bahawalpur

Dr Asif Naveed Ranjha, Deputy Director of Local Government Khurshid Ahmed; Assistant Professor of Environmental Science Dr Muhammad Ali and representatives from the agriculture department,

and others participated.

During the conference, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ms Sumaira Rabbani emphasized the proactive measures being taken by the Bahawalpur district administration to address climate change. She

stressed the importance of collective responsibility in combating the challenges to secure

a safer future for the country.

Dr Abdul Saboor, CEO of LPP, called for adopting the best practices to mitigate dangers posed

by climate change.

Dr Asif Naveed Ranjha highlighted the role of universities in tackling climate challenges, stating that numerous students at Islamia University were conducting research on climate change, and these findings were openly available worldwide.

At the conclusion of the conference, the Local Support Organization distributed symbolic kitchen gardening

tools to various farmers, and honorary shields were presented to the guests.

Related Topics

Agriculture European Union Bahawalpur Lodhran Muhammad Ali Event From Government Best

Recent Stories

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

21 minutes ago
 Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

52 minutes ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

2 hours ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

2 hours ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

6 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

19 hours ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

19 hours ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

21 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan