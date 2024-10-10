climate change roundtable conference held

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) In collaboration with the European Union and Concern Worldwide under the BRIDGE CSO

Project, the Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP) and Local Support Organization (LSO) organized a

conference to discuss impacts of climate change and challenges.

The event brought together key stakeholders from various sectors to engage in a

dialogue about climate resilience.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Bahawalpur Ms Sumaira Rabbani, Chief Executive Officer

of Lodhran Pilot Project Dr Muhammad Abdul Saboor, District Disaster Management Coordinator Bahawalpur

Ms. Marukh, Chairman of the Social Work Department at Islamia University Bahawalpur

Dr Asif Naveed Ranjha, Deputy Director of Local Government Khurshid Ahmed; Assistant Professor of Environmental Science Dr Muhammad Ali and representatives from the agriculture department,

and others participated.

During the conference, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ms Sumaira Rabbani emphasized the proactive measures being taken by the Bahawalpur district administration to address climate change. She

stressed the importance of collective responsibility in combating the challenges to secure

a safer future for the country.

Dr Abdul Saboor, CEO of LPP, called for adopting the best practices to mitigate dangers posed

by climate change.

Dr Asif Naveed Ranjha highlighted the role of universities in tackling climate challenges, stating that numerous students at Islamia University were conducting research on climate change, and these findings were openly available worldwide.

At the conclusion of the conference, the Local Support Organization distributed symbolic kitchen gardening

tools to various farmers, and honorary shields were presented to the guests.