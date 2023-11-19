"Climate Change, Sustainable Agriculture" dialogue held at University of Agriculture

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) The Department of Agricultural Extension, education and Communication, University of Agriculture Peshawar with the collaboration of the Pak-US Alumni Network of US mission in Pakistan, organized a Climate Dialogue for faculty and students of the University on Sunday.

Chief Guest Vice Chancellor Dr. Jehan Bakht, Dean Faculty of Rural Social Sciences Dr. Himayatullah Khan, Chairman Department of Agricultural Extension, Education and Communication Dr. Muhammad Idrees, representatives from Pak-US Alumni Network of United States mission in Pakistan Abdur Rahman, and in a large number of faculty members and students of the University participated in the event.

Dr. Inamullah, Associate Dr. Saima Hashim, Univesity Registrar and Director Planning and Development Dr. Rizwan Ahmed were the Guest Speakers while the organizer of the Dialogue was Assistant Professor, Department of Agricultural Extension Education and Communication, The University of Agriculture Peshawar Dr. Raheel Saqib.

Vice Chancellor Dr.

Jehan Bakht said that our country is agriculture-based and agriculture is badly affected by climate change.

He added that climate change is happening rapidly, Pakistan is facing many problems due to climate change, including population growth, floods, droughts and extreme heat waves, etc.

If climate change continues, the world will face a lot of problems in the future. He emphasized to the students and said that you are educated and it is your responsibility to inform the farming communities around you about these issues.

Highlighting the importance of water, he said that you should act sparingly in the use of water and also educate others about sparing and understand the importance and use of water in agriculture. Dr. Muhammad Idrees thanked the participants.

Dr Jehan Bakht, along with Dean FRSS Dr. Himayatullah, Chairman AEE&C Dr. Muhammad Idrees and a representative of Pak-US Alumni Network of United States mission in Pakistan Abdur Rahman distributed Shields of Appreciation among the Speakers and Organizers of the Climate Dialogue.