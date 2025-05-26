Climate Change threatens Biodiversity in DIKhan: experts ask for quick action

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Dera Ismail Khan District is facing a mounting biodiversity crisis due to the intensifying impacts of climate change.

According to a report from the District Forest Department, many animals and plants are in danger, and the natural environment is changing quickly. Hotter weather, strange rainfall patterns, and more floods and droughts are causing major harm to nature and farming.

Experts, while talking to APP, said that many animals, like frogs, birds, and butterflies, are moving to cooler places or disappearing. Ahmed Zeb Khan, an environmental expert , said, “Animals and plants are moving to higher areas or vanishing. This breaks the natural balance and harms other living things.”

Forests, grasslands, and wetlands in D.I. Khan are also under threat. These areas are important homes for wildlife and help clean the air and water. But now they are being damaged by heatwaves, floods, and wildfires. Muhammad Saqib, official from the Wildlife Department said, “These problems are happening more often. They show that our environment is no longer stable.”

Farmers are also feeling the effects. Insects like bees and butterflies, which help crops grow, are fewer now. This means smaller harvests. “Our fruits and vegetables are not growing well. Life is getting harder,” said Tajamul Hussain , a farmer from Mianwada village.

Citizens have noticed the changes, too. “We see fewer birds, more floods, and longer summers. These things are affecting our daily lives,” said Abdul Rauf, a local farmer.

Ahmed Zeb Khan, a climate expert further said, “Pakistan is one of the most affected countries by climate change. In D.I. Khan, the weather is becoming more dangerous, and people are not ready for it. The government must invest in early warning systems, tree planting, and protecting natural areas.”

Dr. Ramish, a veterinary expert, added that climate change is also harming animals. “Hotter temperatures and diseases are hurting livestock. Animals are getting sick more often, and farmers are losing their income.”

Dr. Syed Hassan , another climate expert, said, “Climate change and the loss of nature are connected. If we don’t act fast, food, water, and health problems will grow.”

Experts said Pakistan must do more to protect nature, the government should follow international agreements like the Paris Agreement and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. “We need strong laws, more protected areas, and help for farmers and local communities to care for nature,” experts said.

In 2022, countries around the world agreed on a new plan to protect nature by 2030. Experts say this plan can only work if countries also reduce climate pollution.

The situation in DIKhan shows how serious the problem is. Climate change is not just hurting animals and plants—it is hurting people, food, and the future. experts said, “Saving nature is not just about animals. It’s about saving ourselves.”