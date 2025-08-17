Climate change threatens food security: FPCCI convener

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Convener of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Committee on Food Shahid Imran on Sunday warned that climate change is posing a grave threat to Pakistan’s agriculture sector and food security.

Talking to a delegation of food exporters led by Mian Muhammad Azhar Shaukat, he said extreme weather conditions, ranging from flash floods to prolonged droughts, have severely disrupted crop production. “Wheat, rice, and cotton yields are declining due to water scarcity and heat stress, while changing weather patterns have fueled pest infestations and crop diseases,” he noted.

Highlighting Pakistan’s reliance on agriculture for both livelihoods and food supply, Shahid Imran said melting glaciers, reduced river flows, and depleted groundwater have compounded irrigation challenges.

He recalled that the 2022 floods alone devastated over four million acres of crops, inflicting massive economic losses and triggering food shortages.

“These climate-induced disruptions have already led to rising food prices, malnutrition, and rural poverty. Small farmers, lacking resources to adapt, remain the most vulnerable,” he stressed.

Shahid Imran urged the government to prioritize climate adaptation policies, invest in agricultural research, and promote renewable energy to reduce future risks. He emphasized that international cooperation and support are vital to help Pakistan cope with this mounting crisis. “Without urgent action, food insecurity will worsen, poverty will deepen, and the nation’s stability will be further undermined,” he concluded.