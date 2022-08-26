UrduPoint.com

Climate Change To Be Taught At Schools

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Climate Change to be taught at schools

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan is listed as the fifth country largely hit by the climate change but would be the first to start teaching 'environment and climate change' as a subject to school children in south Punjab to nurture a generation fully sensitized on importance of clean environment.

Secretary school education south Punjab Dr Ehtasham Anwar told newsmen that first edition of the 'Children's Green Book' has been published with the cooperation of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

First edition of book has been made public with the approval of Punjab Curriculum and Textbook board and it discusses at length different aspects with help of beautiful graphics and text in chapters titled climate change, the water story, parks, lawn preparation, kitchen gardening, indoor plants, green schools, kindness towards animals, villages, Miyawaki forests and responsibility as a citizen.

The children's green book story revolves around a boy and a girl struggling to create awareness among the people on climate change, a phenomenon that has started impacting the country with heatwave and torrential monsoon rains and floods.

Opinion of experts from Islamia University Bahawalpur and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Multan was taken into account in preparation of the book.

Dr Ehtasham said the impact of climate change in the shape of heatwave, torrential monsoon rains and floods necessitated extraordinary measures, however, the best strategy to counter the threat in the longer term was nurturing a generation that was well aware of dangers of climate change and importance of clean environment.

He said Pakistan would be leading the rest as no other country was teaching climate change as a separate subject . Dr Anwar said that Unesco would be assisting the school education department south Punjab in publishing, distribution of books in schools and teaching.

He said that online version of the book was available at 'www.thechildrengreenbook.net' which the citizens can visit for a review and give their feedback with some suggestions for further improvement.

