Climate change to effect water, agriculture productivity negatively

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Vulnerable to climate change, Pakistan was likely to witness an acute shortage of water for domestic, industrial and agricultural consumption in the next few years mainly due to changing weather patterns including a decrease in rains and snowfall.

According to Met Office, Pakistan recorded 77 percent below rainfall in February last against the total normal downpour due to climate change-induced weather patterns and global warming, adding that 67 percent less rainfall was recorded in Azad Kashmir, 36pc below in Gilgit Baltistan, 54 percent less in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 90per cent less in Punjab and no rainfall in Sindh and Balochistan.

Similarly, in January last, 21 percent below normal rainfall was recorded in the country due to climate change. Out of the total rainfalls, 39 percent less rainfall was reported in Balochistan, 12 percent less in Gilgit Baltistan, 35 percent below in Punjab and 85 percent less in Sindh province. However, KP and Azad Kashmir have received 11 percent more rainfall each during the period apparently due to increase forest cover.

Giving details of snowfall recorded in the winter season, the Met official told APP that from October 2022 till date, about 135 inches of snowfall was recorded in Malam Jabba, 122 inches in Kalam in Swat, 66 inches in Astore, 51 inches at Babusar top, 36 inches in Murree, 35 inches in Chitral, 24 inch in Ziarat and 23 inches in Skardu.

The Met Office predicted that there would be no rainfall across the country till March 20, however, a rainfall system was likely to be developed in middle East after March 20 hoping to bring downpour in Pakistan.

The water scarcity was posing a looming threat for Pakistan due to insufficient rainfall and snowfalls this winter as the country largely depends on glaciers to fulfill its consumable water need. The National Water Policy 2018 has revealed that Pakistan was gradually heading towards water stress due to climate change-induced weather patterns and shortage of dams, which might lead to food insecurity for living creatures in near future.

According to the policy, per capita surface, water availability has declined from 5,260 cubic meters per year in 1951 to around 1,000 cubic meters in 2016 and this quantity would likely further drop to 860 cubic meters by 2025.

The policy warned that the groundwater situation was expected to further drop in the country mostly in Punjab and Sindh provinces, where one million tube wells were currently pumping about 55 million acres feet (MAF) of underground water for irrigation, which is 20pc more than that available from canals.

According to available data, an estimated USD 42 billion of economic loss and six million hectares of productive land was being lost every year due to land degradation, drought and desertification in the world including in Pakistan.

Out of 79.6 million hectares of land in Pakistan, about 70 percent was arid to semi-arid, 50.

88 million hectares were rangelands and only 22 million hectares were under cultivation. Approximately, 1.5 to 2.5 million hectares of irrigated land, 3.5 to four million hectares of rain-fed agricultural and 35 million hectares of rangelands were either becoming barren or non-productive annually due to drought, land degradation and desertification in the country. Last year climate change-induced devastating floods caused about USD 40 billion loses to Pakistan.

Gulzar Rehman, conservator told APP on Monday that Pakistan was among the 10 most affected climate change hit country despite our no role in hazards gas emissions. To counter climate change, he said that 78.93 million saplings were being planted with help of government departments, NGOs, farmers and the general public during ongoing spring season in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

About 27.460 million saplings were being sown in Kohat, Peshawar, Hangu, Bannu, DI Khan, Karak, Tank and Lakki Marwat, 30.190 million in Haripur, Abbottabad, Manshera, Batagram, Kohistan and 21.28 million in Malakand, Swat, Malakanad, Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Chitral, Shangla and Buner.

Besides the target of plantation of 77,569,444 forest plants, he said 783,693 ornamental and native species, including amaltas, chambali, bottle brush, roses, sanata, arjun, alestonia and 580,209 fruits plants including almond, guava, walnut, appeal and peach were being distributed among people.

About 56.277 million plants were being planted through farm forestry and 42.402 million seedlings through farmers. As many as 2.117 million plants would be provided to Gilgit Baltistan as GB Government has approached through the ministry of climate change Islamabad to provide the same for spring plantation.

In addition to raising of 1.1308 million plants under urban-perri plantation and through masses, he said that 3.075 million plants through village developmental committees, 5.429 million through defense forces, 2.123 million through educational and religious institutions, government departments and other organizations were being planted besides carrying sowing and dibbling over an area of 1260 acres on suitable sites.

He said communities, students, teachers, and general public are being involved to achieve the set target. He said that 654.27 million saplings including 353.14 million through 6081 enclosures, 121.39 million through plantation, 150.76 million through farm forestry and general public etc were planted under the 10 billion trees project up-to December 31 last.

He said Pakistan's afforestration efforts to combat climate change challenges has globally been acknowledged, and underlined the need for early operationalization of the COP 29 UN fund to help climate change's vulnerable countries including Pakistan. He said that whopping plantation was most viable option to combat climate change and if every person plant at least five trees in a year and properly look after than 11,000 million saplings could be planted annually.