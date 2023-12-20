Climate changes aggravating agri diseases, pests attack: Dr Iqrar

Climate changes coupled with other factors are aggravating the issue of agricultural diseases and pests attack. Hence, the entomologists must pace up their efforts to overcome this issue for ensuring healthy crop and increase in the productivity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Climate changes coupled with other factors are aggravating the issue of agricultural diseases and pests attack. Hence, the entomologists must pace up their efforts to overcome this issue for ensuring healthy crop and increase in the productivity.

This was stated by Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) while addressing the annual function of the Department of Entomology UAF here on Wednesday.

He said that the agriculture sector is facing multifaceted challenges in the present era for which it is important to adopt modern techniques in addition to transferring agricultural recommendations among the farmers.

He lauded the Department of Entomology for playing an active role in this regard and hoped that they would continue their efforts to achieve food security.

He said that in the Department of Entomology, two modern laboratories are being established with the cooperation of China, while the residual laboratory is also being set up.

Lauding the cultural and art performance presented by the students in the annual event, he said that extra-curricular activities are organized on regular basis to sharpen the abilities of the students.

Pro-Vice Chancellor/Dean Faculty of Agriculture UAF Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that the Department of Entomology is making all possible efforts to fight agricultural challenges.

He said that the dream of poverty alleviation cannot be fulfilled without development of agriculture sector by transforming it on most modern scientific lines.

Chairman Department of Entomology Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif said that under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Dr. Iqrar Ahmed Khan, the university is setting new chapters of development not only in the field of education and research but also in extra-curricular activities.

He said that Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan is the 13th Vice Chancellor of UAF and during his tenure, historical research and educational uplift has been witnessed and state-of-the-art infrastructure has been provided for the university faculty and students.

He said that it is the result of his leadership that Pak Korea Nutrition Center, Center for Advanced Studies, Chinese Confucian Institute, Seed Center and others have been established in UAF through international cooperation, in which agricultural development work is going on day and night.

He said that in view of the growing importance of entomology nowadays, the department of entomology should be given the status of an institute.

He said that Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan has formulated an agricultural policy for the government, which will bring a second agricultural revolution.

On this occasion, Dr. Waseem Akram, Dr. Muhammad Ahsan Khan, Dr. Zainul Abedin, Dr. Muhammad Arshad, Dr. Hamid Bashir, Dr. Dildar Gogi, Dr. Rashid Rasool, Dr. Abid Ali, Dr. Sufyan, Dr. Muhammad Tayyab, Dr. Jam Nazir, Dr. Sagheer, Dr. Bilal, Dr Zunnu Raen, Dr. Waseem Abbas and others were also present.