Climate changes aggravating food security issue, playing havoc with human lives: Dr Iqrar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Climate changes coupled with deteriorating soil condition, polluted and shrinking water resources, excessive usage of chemicals to control plant diseases and fertilizer related snags are not only aggravating the issue of food insecurity but also playing havoc with the lives of the people, said Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan.

He was addressing the inaugural session of two-day international conference on "Chemistry, Material and Technology" arranged under the auspices of Department of Chemistry & Endowment Fund Secretariat UAF here on Wednesday.

He said that soil and agricultural commodities are in the grip of Zinc deficiency which is replicated in population at a massive level, provoking malnutrition.

He urged the scientists to solve on-ground problems of the agriculture sector. He said that the UAF is taking all possible steps to hone the skills of its students with modern knowledge that would help them to tackle with all odds in the fields in a better way.

He said that Punjab Agricultural College & Research Institute Lyallpur (now University of Agriculture Faisalabad) was established in 1906. He said that famine commission had stated in its report that there is no agricultural educational and research institute in the Indian subcontinent.

He said that in 1961, this institute was given the status of a university, which is providing manpower to ensure green revolution and food security in the country in addition to solving the problems of farmers with tangible research work and outreach programs.

Dr Jamil Anwar, former vice chancellor, Lahore Garrison University, said that the country is one of the worst affected countries due to the climate changes and this situation would worsen in the years to come.

He urged the agricultural scientists to develop climate resilient varieties and said that UAF played a pivotal role in the agriculture development.

Dr Arshad Ali, Project Director National Incubation Center Faisalabad said that only knowledge-based economies are flourishing in the world.

He said that the country is producing 150,000 graduates every year. There is a dire need to give them a proper platform to launch a start-up that will also improve economy.

Dean Faculty of Sciences Dr. Asghar Bajwa said that the conference was meant to bring together researchers to promote an innovative, creative and collaborative environment.

Chairman Chemistry Dr. Ijaz Ahmad Bhatti said that the universities build the communities, economies and provide leadership. However, research is need of the hour to address problems of the public, farming communities, stakeholder and industry, he added.

He said that UAF is offering 165 degree programs while Department of Chemistry has produced 112 PhDs so far.