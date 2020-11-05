UrduPoint.com
Climate Changes Threatening Hindu Kusch Himalaya; Experts Calls For Coordinated Actions

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Climate changes threatening Hindu Kusch Himalaya; experts calls for coordinated actions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The international experts have warned that the fast changing climate was posing threat to Hindu Kusch Himalaya and called for coordinated action to save the 800-kilometer long mountainous range that stretches through Afghanistan, from its center to Northern Pakistan and into Tajikistan.

They were speaking at an international session titled 'The HKH call to action – maintaining the 'pulse of the planet' at the 'GLF Biodiversity Digital Conference: One World – One Health' organized by the Global Landscapes Forum in Kathmandu, Nepal and hosted by International Center for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), said a press release issued here.

The experts included Dr Mehjabeen Abidi-Habib, Ecologist and Writer from Pakistan; Dr Sarala Khaling, Regional Director, Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and Environment, Eastern Himalaya Programme, India; Dr Fu Yao, Kunming Institute of Botany, China; Sonam Tashi Lama, Red Panda Network, Nepal; and, Jamyang Dolkar, Sherubtse College, Royal University of Bhutan.

They said Hindu Kusch Himalaya is referred to as the 'pulse of the planet' since changes to its cryosphere and biodiversity are a barometer of climate and environmental change across the world. It is a key global asset, sustaining the lives and livelihoods of nearly 2 billion people.

The session aimed to highlight the links between biodiversity, landscapes, culture, and health in a post-COVID 'new normal'. One of the objectives was also to draw attention to the environmental, socio-cultural, and economic value of the HKH region and the challenges presented by climate and other changes.

The conference hosted six plenaries, 23 sessions, and over 200 speakers this year, to discuss global challenges related to biodiversity, ecosystem restoration, and public health.

Speaking at the session, Dr Pema Gyamtsho, Director General, ICIMOD, highlighted the uniqueness of the HKH, particularly its rich bio-cultural diversity and the associated traditional and indigenous knowledge systems that continue to be practiced.

Dr Gyamtsho informed that ICIMOD is committed to improving the well-being of communities in the HKH through three strategic areas of impact: Reducing poverty, enhancing resilience by reducing physical and social vulnerabilities, and enhancing ecosystem services.

Dr Gyamtsho also touched upon the complex challenges facing the HKH especially population growth, unsustainable development, migration and climate change, with COVID-19 further compounding these challenges.

In his keynote presentation, Dr Eklabya Sharma, Deputy Director General, ICIMOD emphasized on greater regional cooperation, recognizing and prioritizing the uniqueness of HKH mountain people, taking concerted action to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees, accelerated actions towards realizing the SDGs, enhancing ecosystem resilience, and facilitating greater data and information sharing.

A panel of speakers from Bhutan, China, India, Nepal, and Pakistan addressed critical questions related to biodiversity conservation and sustainable development in the HKH. They highlighted the need for water conservation, reversing land degradation, ecosystem restoration involving local communities – particularly the youth, documenting traditional knowledge systems, and strengthening scientific capacity in the HKH.

