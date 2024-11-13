Climate changes to hit hard agriculture if immediate steps not taken: Dr Sajid-ur-Rehman

Climate changes would hit the agriculture sector hard if immediate steps were not taken to deal with this burning issue on war-footing, said Dr Sajid-ur-Rehman, Director General Research Punjab

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Climate changes would hit the agriculture sector hard if immediate steps were not taken to deal with this burning issue on war-footing, said Dr Sajid-ur-Rehman, Director General Research Punjab.

Addressing an international seminar on “challenges of climate change to agriculture” at Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) here on Wednesday, he said that Pakistan was placed among top five countries which were badly affectedly by the climate changes.

He said that agriculture sector in Pakistan was facing multiple problems like drought, increase in temperature, water scarcity, unexpected rains and smog.

He said that unexpected climate changes during last summer had reduced the production of corn, cotton, paddy, vegetables, fruits and other crops. It had also affected quality and quantity of the grains.

Similarly, first week of November remained hot but during second week, the smog started prevailing all of sudden and forced the growers to face various problems in cultivation and maintenance of their crops in the early stage of Rabi season, he added.

The renowned Polish scientist Dr. Anna said that increase in the temperature had enhanced amount of carbon monoxide and nitrous oxide in the air which caused health problems for humans, animals, and plants.

She said that climate changes were posing adverse threats for humans. The ultraviolet rays from the sun were badly hitting the planet and presence of these radiations in high quantity was affecting the growth and reproduction of plants in addition to reducing the per acre crop production, she added.

Dr. Muhammad Shoaib said that the farmers should follow latest recommendations of agriculture experts so that they could effectively deal with the challenge of climate changes. He said that the growers should use healthy seed for cultivation in addition to use organic matter for increasing soil fertility. He said that crop times should also vary according to the recommendations of agriculture experts so as to save its production from the ill-impact of climate changes.

He also suggested the use of green manure, compost manure, poultry farm waste and plant residues to increase soil fertility. Burning of crop residues caused environmental pollution and smog whereas its mixing in the earth increased soil fertility, he added.

He also advised the growers to meet number of plants in the field and said that timely use of chemical fertilizers would help in obtaining healthy crop in addition to enhance its average yield.

Chief Scientist Agronomy Dr. Naveed Ahmad Siddiqui, Principal Scientist Department of Agronomy and Senior Scientist Muhammad Nawaz Aulakh also addressed the seminar.

Later, Dr. Sajid-ur-Rehman distributed certificates among participants of the seminar.

Chief Scientist Department of Plant Pathology Dr. Azhar Mustafa, Chief Scientist Sugarcane Department Dr. Muhammad Zafar, Chief Scientist Soil Chemistry Department Dr. Muhammad Naseem, Principal Scientist Vegetables Department Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, Dr. Muhammad Aftab, Deputy Director Agricultural Information Faisalabad Muhammad Ishaq Lashari and others were also present on the occasion.