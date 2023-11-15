Climate dialogue Peshawar seeks shared action plan to address environmental changes

A two-day conference on environmental changes was held at the Institute of Management Sciences (IMS) here on Wednesday, aiming to establish connections between business, social, political, governmental, and non-governmental organizations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) A two-day conference on environmental changes was held at the Institute of Management Sciences (IMS) here on Wednesday, aiming to establish connections between business, social, political, governmental, and non-governmental organizations.

The event, titled "Climate Dialogue Peshawar," sought to create a shared action plan to address the adverse impacts of environmental changes on Pakistan. Participants emphasized the need for practical solutions to combat environmental challenges and their negative effects on the country, warning that failure to act could turn this issue into a survival challenge for Pakistan.

During the closing ceremony, IMS Director Dr. Usman Ghani highlighted the institution's role in confronting environmental changes and announced plans for a campus powered by solar energy and the use of hostel waste as fertilizer.

Representatives from Peshawar, Kohat, Abbottabad, Mardan, Bajaur, Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi attended the event, which was organized by the Culture, Literature, Arts, and Development Organization (CLADO). CLADO organizers Abdul Rahman and Shahabuddin stressed the importance of local voices and initiatives to address the significant risks posed by environmental changes.

The concluding ceremony also saw contributions from government officials, professors, and other partners, who expressed their thoughts on the matter, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts to combat environmental challenges.