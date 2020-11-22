UrduPoint.com
Climate Division All Set To Plant Maximum Olive Trees

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 01:10 PM

Climate Division all set to plant maximum olive trees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Ministry of Climate Change has completed all arrangements to plant maximum olive trees at specific places in the country for promotion of its healthy and beneficial results.

Olive is considered to be the most productive fruit and that is why various steps have been taken for its promotion under an on-going 'Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme, Muhammad Omer, a senior official at Forest Department said on Sunday.

He said initially the Ministry has planned to plant these trees in areas like Chakwal, Hungu and some other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Moreover, the official said an estimated amount of Rs 1.2 billion has been set aside for 'Olive Tsunami' project as the government was taking many other positive steps to develop forestation.

"We are also collaborating with Ministry of food and Agriculture to promote research in olive cultivation," he added.

It merits mentioned here that Pakistan is not a traditional oil producing country, however, a wild sub-species of olive tree known as 'Olea Cuspidata' does develop in different parts of the country. Olive timber was also being planted experimentally in collaboration with Italian government for the last many years.

Pakistan spends billions of rupees on import of olive oil to meet its daily requirements but efforts and different programmes of the present government would bring improvement in indigenous production and help minimize precious foreign exchange being spent on olive import.

