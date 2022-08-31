Climate emergency demands collective efforts for effective humanitarian response: Kazmi

Country Coordinator Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF) Syed Shahid Kazmi on Wednesday said climate change was real, and it was clearly evident from the ongoing flood situation in Pakistan that required combined efforts and capacity from all stakeholders working in Pakistan, including both national and international

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Country Coordinator Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF) Syed Shahid Kazmi on Wednesday said climate change was real, and it was clearly evident from the ongoing flood situation in Pakistan that required combined efforts and capacity from all stakeholders working in Pakistan, including both national and international.

In a statement received here, he said the unusual rainfall patterns and severity of monsoon, Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), abnormal high temperatures and heatwaves, long periods of drought were becoming a regular feature.

Kazmi said it was time to focus more on collective actions and effective coordination at all levels for intensive humanitarian response.

He added that the scale of emergency demands a higher level of international solidarity to respond to the damages of flood affectees in various parts of the country.

"According to the Global Climate Risk Index published by non-profit group Germanwatch, Pakistan is the 8th most affected country by climate change one of the most vulnerable nations in the world when it comes to the effects of climate change over the past two decades. The recent flood situation is highly alarming in the country. More than 33 million people are badly affected across Pakistan, and in high need of rescue and relief assistance." He also mentioned that the country was severely facing challenges related to food security, shelter and wash and health facilities according to UN Flood Response Plan.

While speaking on the severe impacts of climate change, the Country Coordinator, PHF ( coordination forum of 38 INGOs in Pakistan) mentioned that the international non-governmental organisations (INGOs) and humanitarian agencies immediately started response activities.

The INGOs were able to mobilize a sizeable amount of funds quickly and rapidly to reach out to more than half a million people in Pakistan by catering to the needs of Health, WASH, Food, and non-food items (NFIs).

"UN also launched flash appeal with government of Pakistan at Islamabad and Geneva yesterday. But we can't explain intensity of the damages as its quite massive. It is high time that all the institutions work in strong coordination with the Government of Pakistan at Federal and provincial level to reach affected population." Though in this critical time PHF members were receiving support and facilitation from PDMAs and NDMA that were highly supportive of INGOs for carrying out relief and rescue services in different parts of the country and the spokesperson of Balochistan government also assured full support to PHF members, he added.

The Pakistan Humanitarian Forum also urged all the relevant government institutions to provide full support to humanitarian agencies, so they could provide a very strong role and support to government in time of higher need.