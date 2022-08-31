UrduPoint.com

Climate Emergency Demands Collective Efforts For Effective Humanitarian Response: Kazmi

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2022 | 06:37 PM

Climate emergency demands collective efforts for effective humanitarian response: Kazmi

Country Coordinator Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF) Syed Shahid Kazmi on Wednesday said climate change was real, and it was clearly evident from the ongoing flood situation in Pakistan that required combined efforts and capacity from all stakeholders working in Pakistan, including both national and international

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Country Coordinator Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF) Syed Shahid Kazmi on Wednesday said climate change was real, and it was clearly evident from the ongoing flood situation in Pakistan that required combined efforts and capacity from all stakeholders working in Pakistan, including both national and international.

In a statement received here, he said the unusual rainfall patterns and severity of monsoon, Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), abnormal high temperatures and heatwaves, long periods of drought were becoming a regular feature.

Kazmi said it was time to focus more on collective actions and effective coordination at all levels for intensive humanitarian response.

He added that the scale of emergency demands a higher level of international solidarity to respond to the damages of flood affectees in various parts of the country.

"According to the Global Climate Risk Index published by non-profit group Germanwatch, Pakistan is the 8th most affected country by climate change one of the most vulnerable nations in the world when it comes to the effects of climate change over the past two decades. The recent flood situation is highly alarming in the country. More than 33 million people are badly affected across Pakistan, and in high need of rescue and relief assistance." He also mentioned that the country was severely facing challenges related to food security, shelter and wash and health facilities according to UN Flood Response Plan.

While speaking on the severe impacts of climate change, the Country Coordinator, PHF ( coordination forum of 38 INGOs in Pakistan) mentioned that the international non-governmental organisations (INGOs) and humanitarian agencies immediately started response activities.

The INGOs were able to mobilize a sizeable amount of funds quickly and rapidly to reach out to more than half a million people in Pakistan by catering to the needs of Health, WASH, Food, and non-food items (NFIs).

"UN also launched flash appeal with government of Pakistan at Islamabad and Geneva yesterday. But we can't explain intensity of the damages as its quite massive. It is high time that all the institutions work in strong coordination with the Government of Pakistan at Federal and provincial level to reach affected population." Though in this critical time PHF members were receiving support and facilitation from PDMAs and NDMA that were highly supportive of INGOs for carrying out relief and rescue services in different parts of the country and the spokesperson of Balochistan government also assured full support to PHF members, he added.

The Pakistan Humanitarian Forum also urged all the relevant government institutions to provide full support to humanitarian agencies, so they could provide a very strong role and support to government in time of higher need.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan World United Nations Flood Drought Geneva All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Ankara to Submit to NATO Recordings of Greece Usin ..

Ankara to Submit to NATO Recordings of Greece Using S-300 to Escort Turkish Jets ..

51 seconds ago
 4 member gang of robbers busted

4 member gang of robbers busted

53 seconds ago
 Secret files 'likely concealed' at Trump home to b ..

Secret files 'likely concealed' at Trump home to block probe: Justice Dept

56 seconds ago
 Relief flight from UAE to arrive in Rawalpindi ton ..

Relief flight from UAE to arrive in Rawalpindi tonight

44 minutes ago
 Meera won hearts by New York performance to raise ..

Meera won hearts by New York performance to raise funds for flood victims

53 minutes ago
 SNGPL launches relief program for flood victims

SNGPL launches relief program for flood victims

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.