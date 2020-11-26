UrduPoint.com
Climate-friendly Initiatives Of PTI Govt To Bear Fruit, Says Riaz Haider

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :All climate-friendly initiatives of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will bring positive results in Sindh province specially in Karachi, said PTI legislator –Sindh Mohammad Riaz Haider.

He said that the impacts of climate change were not only affecting the province but it was also leaving its effects on every part of the world.

Talking to APP on the climatic initiatives of the PTI-led government in the Sindh province, he said that PTI's efforts for Green Pakistan were underway and under its plantation drive a deluge of saplings were being planted in the province.

He said that PTI lawmakers and workers in their areas were making all-out efforts for the cause.

He said that saplings needed proper care in the initial stage as they were considered fragile. He further said that these initiatives were in place and would definitely improve environmental situation.

Riaz said that reports about Karachi in terms of pollution were not good.

He said that there were many elements which were involved in polluting environment of the city.

'The emission of cars and other vehicles were the main cause of the pollution,' he said adding that the world countries should also enhance their endeavours to this effect.

The legislator said that mainly the responsibility of Green Sindh depended on the provincial government but in spite of that the PTI's government was taking measures in this regard.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan always spoke on the climate change and gave his suggestions to the world for the mitigation of climatic effects.

Talking about the flow of traffic in the city and its impacts on environment, he said that the flood of vehicles had damaged the environment of the city. He said that the Federal government had also taken initiative of Green Line Project and hoped that the project would also play an important role in improving the traffic matters and lessening emission of gases.

He said that the project to some extent would also help improve the environment of the city one way or the other.

Riaz said that garbage was also one of the reasons for pollution in the city and that also needed a proper attention for green and clean metropolis.

He said that clean and green province could be achieved by the efforts and initiatives.

