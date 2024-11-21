Climate Governance and Journalism Fellowship launched under Green Campus Initiative

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Green Campus Initiative of Peshawar University has formally launched Climate Governance and Journalism Fellowship, calling all youth who are passionate about climate change to join a two months training programme.

The launching ceremony took place at business Incubation Centre of Peshawar University on Thursday and was attended by students, media persons and academia.

People from different walks of life exchanged views at the ceremony to highlight importance of awareness about climatic changes and its impact on people, health, economy, agriculture, wildlife, aquatic species etc.

The purpose of eight months hybrid programme is to impart training to its participants which can help them bring positive changes in their fields for the cause of improving environment, said Dr. Shakeel Khan, head of Green Campus Initiative.

Shakeel apprised the participants that fellowship has four modules including on governance, reporting on climate science, investigative climate stories and digital story telling.

He said the participants can attend trainings in person by attending an hour session at Business Incubation Centre on every Wednesday.

While those who prefer online participation can attend the session on every Saturday at 6:00 p.m, he added.

Welcoming the initiative, Professor Hizbullah of Environmental Science Department said climate change is affecting every aspect of society and its very necessary to sensitize masses as how to mitigate this environmental hazard.

He said presently every individual is being affected by smog which is inflicting damage to public health and condition is worsening with each passing year.

Dr. Hizbullah said governance has strong connection in containing impacts of climate change.

To elaborate his viewpoint, Hizbullah said government is receiving funds from international organization to counter climate change and if these funds are not properly utilized, the international organizations will stop extending help to our country.

Similarly, he continued, rules exist in country for improving environment, but there is lack of implementation of laws.

He suggested for installation of catalytic converter to each vehicle because emission from vehicle is the biggest source of air pollution and causing smog in the country.

Justice Retd Lal Jan Khattak gave an overview of judgements given by different courts on environmental petitions.

President Khyber Union of Journalist, Kashif ud Din appreciated launching of Climate and Journalism fellowship and suggested participation of journalist community in the initiative.

He said journalists are not much aware about climate change and needs sensitization over this important issue for proper reporting.

KhuJ President also offered holding of a session on fellowship at Peshawar Press Club for capacity building of journalists.

He said the press club would also provide a platform and mentoring to participating students of fellowship about effective reporting and proper highlighting of issues impacting people and environment due to climatic change.