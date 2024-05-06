Climate-induced challenges mount for Islotees

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Islamabad's idealized life is increasingly undermined by the looming specter of climate-induced health crises, necessitating concrete actions to protect the health and vitality of its residents.

Seasonal allergies, such as pollen, monsoon and skin, intensify with erratic weather patterns, while poor air quality, fueled by carbon emissions aggravates respiratory ailments.

“It’s not the pollen allergy alone but the capital´s idealized life is increasingly undermined by the looming specter of climate-induced health crises, necessitating urgent action to protect the health and vitality of its residents,” Professor Dr. Nasir Ali, a cardiologist at PIMS hospital said.

Renowned climate change expert Dr. Naseer Memon underscoring the myriad impacts of climate change on human health said, "Climate change is no longer a distant threat; it's a present reality affecting the health and well-being of our communities,"

He also noted its affects on productivity, particularly for outdoor workers during extreme weather events. Economic losses, compounded by temperature variations, can augment mental stress and potentially incite violent behaviors.

Acknowledging Pakistan's minimal contribution to environmental pollution, Dr. Memon emphasizes the necessity for a dual approach of mitigation and adaptation to combat climate change. While Federal and provincial governments have formulated policies to address its impacts, there's a critical need for sector-specific plans to integrate climate change considerations into actionable strategies. Preserving green spaces and eliminating non-native flora in Islamabad are crucial steps to mitigate environmental risks and safeguard public health, asserts Dr. Memon.

A climate resercher Bushra Iqbal, highlighting the adverse impact of water pollution on public health, said changes in temperature and precipitation patterns increase vector-borne diseases such as dengue fever and malaria, expanding the geographical range of disease vectors like mosquitoes. “Islamabad is no exception to all these challenges,” she remarked.

Bushra also noted that the contaminated water sources can serve as breeding grounds for pathogens, leading to widespread illness and even fatalities. Therefore, she stresses for the capital’s civic body´s urgent attention for ensuring clean drinking water for its residents.

A health expert Dr. Iram, noted the health risks associated with heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, affecting vulnerable demographics like the elderly and children. Moreover, fluctuations in temperature contribute to gastroenteritis during peak summer months.

Air pollution, primarily driven by vehicle emissions and industrial activities, further adds to health hazards, leading to respiratory issues such as asthma and bronchitis. The Islamabad Traffic Police must take decisive action against owners of smoke-emitting vehicles to ensure clean air for its dwellers," she suggested.

Another reputed medical practitioner Dr. Azhar Khawar highlights the prevalence of skin allergies amidst changing weather patterns, urging proactive measures to mitigate health risks. Dr Azhar also reported an increased number of patients in recent years in Islamabad due to climate change factor.

An Agricultural Scientist at Pakistan Agricultural Research Council underscores the repercussions of climate change on agricultural productivity, emphasizing its implications for food security and malnutrition, particularly in vulnerable communities.

The effects of climate change extend beyond physical health, taking a toll on mental well-being as well.

A Psychiatrist Saima Khan, who practices in Ghauri Town, echoing the concerns of health experts, draws attention to the psychological toll of environmental degradation and climate change, “The uncertainty of the future weighs heavily on the minds of Islamabad's residents," she expresses concern.

Loss of livelihoods, and the constant threat of extreme weather events contribute to anxiety, depression, and other mental health disorders and it shouldn´t be ignored, she observes.

Renowned journalist and media trainer, Lubna Jerar, emphasizes the importance of educating individuals and curbing factors contributing to environmental pollution.

She also advocates for policy interventions and sustainable development practices to mitigate the impacts of climate change. "We must invest in green infrastructure, promote renewable energy, and adopt eco-friendly transportation solutions to reduce our carbon footprint,"

"By taking bold action now, we can protect the health of current and future generations.”

