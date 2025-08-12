Open Menu

Climate Minister Malik Reaches Geneva For Global Plastic Treaty Talks

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Climate Minister Malik reaches Geneva for Global Plastic Treaty Talks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik has arrived in Geneva, Switzerland, to participate in an informal ministerial dialogue under the framework of the Global Plastic Treaty.

The high-level discussions, scheduled for today, will focus on investment opportunities in the circular economy — an approach aimed at reducing waste by reusing, recycling, and repurposing materials.

According to the Ministry of Climate Change, ministers from various countries will explore strategies for eliminating plastic pollution worldwide.

“Dr. Malik will present Pakistan’s stance and priorities in the negotiations, ensuring the country’s voice is heard in shaping a collective strategy to combat plastic waste,” an official statement said.

The informal dialogue is seen as a key moment in the ongoing international process to develop a legally binding treaty addressing plastic pollution, one of the fastest-growing environmental threats.

Recent Stories

UAE, Finland sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in ..

UAE, Finland sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in meteorology, polar research

46 minutes ago
 Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs ..

Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs358, 300 in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 European Commission launches review of Foreign Sub ..

European Commission launches review of Foreign Subsidies Regulation

1 hour ago
 Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Terr ..

Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Territory on August 13

1 hour ago
 MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospita ..

MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospitals to enhance national newborn ..

2 hours ago
 Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board,  Hockey F ..

Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board,  Hockey Federation likely to intensify ..

2 hours ago
Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid ..

Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid Beach Terraces’

2 hours ago
 UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submi ..

UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submits credentials to Ministry of ..

2 hours ago
 Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Aw ..

Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Award

2 hours ago
 Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth h ..

Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth health, study finds

2 hours ago
 China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-ye ..

China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-year high in July

2 hours ago
 Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, ra ..

Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, rains across Pakistan next week

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan