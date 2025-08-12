Climate Minister Malik Reaches Geneva For Global Plastic Treaty Talks
Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik has arrived in Geneva, Switzerland, to participate in an informal ministerial dialogue under the framework of the Global Plastic Treaty.
The high-level discussions, scheduled for today, will focus on investment opportunities in the circular economy — an approach aimed at reducing waste by reusing, recycling, and repurposing materials.
According to the Ministry of Climate Change, ministers from various countries will explore strategies for eliminating plastic pollution worldwide.
“Dr. Malik will present Pakistan’s stance and priorities in the negotiations, ensuring the country’s voice is heard in shaping a collective strategy to combat plastic waste,” an official statement said.
The informal dialogue is seen as a key moment in the ongoing international process to develop a legally binding treaty addressing plastic pollution, one of the fastest-growing environmental threats.
