UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Climate Ministry Awarded Administrative Control Of Muragzar Zoo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 08:43 PM

Climate ministry awarded administrative control of Muragzar Zoo

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday directed to hand over the administrative control of Muragzar Zoo to the Ministry of Climate Change till further orders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday directed to hand over the administrative control of Muragzar Zoo to the Ministry of Climate Change till further orders.

The court also rejected the unconditional apology of the director and a deputy director of the zoo in a contempt of the court plea regarding animals' shift to sanctuaries due to poor look after.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked the officials of Municipal Corporation of Islamabad that why the court orders were not implemented regarding the shifting of animals.

The court, however, directed the two officers Rana Tahir and Dr Bilal Khilji to submit affidavits regarding ignorance about the court directives.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Islamabad Poor Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Training and media opportunities schedule of Pakis ..

15 minutes ago

Govt to establish special media tribunals to settl ..

45 seconds ago

Federal Education Minister to open virology center ..

46 seconds ago

Session for career counseling of students organize ..

49 seconds ago

Deptts asked to uplift agri sector

54 seconds ago

Punjab Derby ends in a drawn

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.