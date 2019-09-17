Climate ministry awarded administrative control of Muragzar Zoo

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) : Islamabad High Court IHC ) Tuesday directed to hand over the administrative control of Muragzar Zoo to the Ministry of Climate Change till further orders.

The court also rejected the unconditional apology of the director and a deputy director of the zoo in a contempt of the court plea regarding animals' shift to sanctuaries due to poor look after.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked the officials of Municipal Corporation of Islamabad that why the court orders were not implemented regarding the shifting of animals.

The court, however, directed the two officers Rana Tahir and Dr Bilal Khilji to submit affidavits regarding ignorance about the court directives.