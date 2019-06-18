UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Climate Ministry For Fuel Cars Conversion Over Electric Technology: Official

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 04:50 PM

Climate ministry for fuel cars conversion over electric technology: Official

Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) has held discussions with oil marketing companies (OMCs) on electric car policy phase-wise conversion from fuel cars to electric technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) has held discussions with oil marketing companies (OMCs) on electric car policy phase-wise conversion from fuel cars to electric technology.

Talking to APP, an official of the ministry Tuesday said after the approval of the prime minister Imran Khan to form a policy framework for introducing electric vehicles, the ministry had expedited its efforts to take all relevant stakeholders in the loop.

"During the recent consultative session with OMCs the ministry has requested the companies to send their inputs over the matter within a week so that the policy formation to be carried out in the right direction," he added.

He said everything was at the initial stages as the policy had to seek approval from the Federal cabinet and Economic Coordination Committee, adding, "Likewise implementation mechanism will be developed." The ministry aimed at initiating conversion process from two wheels and three wheels transportation sources namely motorbikes and rickshaws then it would focus on the four wheels including cars and buses, he added.

He underscored that Research and Development Engineering Company Lahore was working on electric cars and had developed an indigenous electric bike equipment of Rs65,000 cost.

"The fully charged electric bike has the capacity to run for 125 kilometers.The company claims that if government assists the firm then the price could be managed at a lower rate," he added.

The MoCC official said the regulatory framework for electric cars would also be developed whereas our target was to acquire the capacity of local manufacturing of electric cars along with indigenous potential for exporting this technology.

"The conversion of fuel using automobile to electric cars will help us to fulfill our Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement. We have pledged to reduce vehicular emissions under the agreement," he mentioned.

"Almost 43 per cent vehicular emissions are contributing to the overall ambient air pollution prevailing across the hotspots of the country. Electric cars will reduce the impact of oil consumption bill on our economy with the general consumers to get benefit at the basic level. It has 1/4 times less fuel cost as compared to oil using automobiles. Lahore University of Management Sciences has a thorough research work over electric cars and is in close coordination with the ministry to develop its policy framework," he added.

/778

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Technology Company Oil Vehicles Car Paris Price Lahore University Of Management Sciences All From Government Cabinet Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Maulana Tariq Jameel tells if he had an arranged o ..

11 minutes ago

Successful participation for Dubai Customs in WCO ..

18 minutes ago

POA condoles death of father of PWF secretary

37 seconds ago

First UAE Tour enjoyed 2,777 hours of TV time

23 minutes ago

Russia Sustained Major Foreign Cyberattack Before ..

39 seconds ago

Students and officials celebrate US-Funded Merit a ..

41 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.