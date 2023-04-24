UrduPoint.com

Climate Protesters Hope To Bring Berlin To Standstill

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Climate protesters hope to bring Berlin to standstill

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) -:- Nearly 800 people in Germany have signed up to join a series of climate actions next week in Berlin aimed at bringing the capital to a standstill.

Protesters started pouring in last Wednesday at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate from where Last Generation, a climate activist group, will launch mass action.

"We are gathered here in Berlin at the Brandenburg Gate to show the world that we are stopping the destruction of our environment and our future right now, we are not going to take it any longer that our government is doing so less to protect us and our children and our future," said Lars, one of the organizers who only gave his first name due to fear of reprisals.

The climate activists have earned the nickname 'climate stickers' as they frequently glue themselves to roads to stop traffic and bring attention to the climate emergency.

The goal of the upcoming actions is to convince the government to enforce a speed limit of 100 kilometres per hour (62 mph) on the German motorway to reduce pollution, and issue a nationwide €9 ($10) ticket that can be used on all local and regional transport to encourage people to use public transport.

Some of the people in attendance expressed their fears about the climate emergency and emphasized the need for urgent action.

Toby, also giving only his first name, said: "The thing is it's very necessary that we ring the alarm bell and make people really, really aware that the climate crisis is a much bigger thing than what a lot of people actually think." Jan, another protester who only gave his first name, said: "I want to show my solidarity with the activists that want change in our politics regarding climate because its known for years that we are heading into a climate crisis and there were plenty of different actions and scientists are calling for action for 15 years now and nothing changed." According to Last Generation's website, at least five people are needed to block an 8-meter wide road with three lanes. For smaller roads with two lanes, they called on at least four people to fully stop all traffic.

Berlin's police earlier announced seven days of detention over road-blocking protest actions.

The city's fire brigade said it is already preparing for potential public safety hazards.

Related Topics

Fire Protest World Police Motorway German Road Traffic Germany Berlin All From Government

Recent Stories

Maqta Gateway acquires TTEK Inc. to serve internat ..

Maqta Gateway acquires TTEK Inc. to serve international markets with single wind ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th April 2023

4 hours ago
 25,824 calls handled by Sharjah Police during Eid ..

25,824 calls handled by Sharjah Police during Eid Al Fitr holiday

13 hours ago
 Public benefit entities exempt from corporate tax ..

Public benefit entities exempt from corporate tax law: Ministry of Finance

15 hours ago
 UAE wins 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship D ..

UAE wins 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division II - Group B

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.