Climate-resilient hybrid vegetables imperative to boost production, export: Dr Abid

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The scientists should intensify their efforts to introduce climate-resilient local hybrid vegetables particularly chili which were imperative to boost production and export, said Dr Abid Mehmood Chairman Punjab Agricultural Research board (PARB).

Addressing a seminar in Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) here on Wednesday, he appreciated the efforts of AARI scientists and said that they developed 82 vegetable varieties which had high-yielding characteristics and were playing a major role in catering to increasing food requirements of burgeoning population.

He however urged the scientists to focus on developing hybrid varieties, optimizing fertilizer use, and incorporating essential micronutrients such as Zinc, Sulfur, Boron, Magnesium and Iron.

He also stressed the need to utilize all available resources to ensure provision of high-quality and affordable vegetables domestic food requirements in future.

Principal Scientist of Vegetable Department AARI Dr. Muhammad Iqbal highlighted the achievements of his department and said that AARI scientists had successfully introduced high-yielding 82 varieties of tomatoes, onions, peas, chilies, melons, cucumbers, carrots, radishes, turnips, spinach, lettuce, cauliflower, cabbage and broccoli. These efforts were aimed at increasing per-acre productivity while ensuring climate resilience, he added.

Dr. Muhammad Ikram and Sarfraz Ahmad Khan from the private seed sector highlighted the significant export potential of Pakistani chilies to various countries particularly to China.

They stressed the need for collaboration between public and private sectors to train farmers in advanced agricultural practices.

They said that research findings indicated that chillies and other vegetables were very rich in essential nutrients such as Vitamin A, C, Thiamine, Folic Acid, Riboflavin, Calcium, Phosphorus, Potassium, Manganese and dietary fiber which contributed to improved human health by boosting immunity and detoxification.

Senior scientist Vegetable Department Muhammad Amin shared insights into chilli production technology and explained that its nursery was sown in October and November while the saplings could be transplanted in December and January. The chilli crop was however harvested from April to October, he added.

Vegetable scientist Wajiha Lodhi said that AARI experts had developed three synthetic lines of green chilli and bell peppers along with two new hybrid chili lines which were in the final stages of approval.

The agriculture scientists discussed ongoing experiments for improving vegetable yields and highlighted various challenges of climate changes. They also stressed the need of timely sowing of recommended chilli varieties and selecting farmland with at least six hours of daily sunlight exposure.

The findings from the research experiments were expected to benefit farmers by enhancing productivity and ensuring sustainable vegetable production in Pakistan, they added.

