“Climate resilient Pakistan’s top priority of govt : Chairman PMYP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme(PMYP) Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan on Wednesday reiterated the government's commitment to support youth-led initiatives and foster collaboration between academia, development programs, and GYM Clubs to drive sustainable urban development in Pakistan.

Addressing a seminar titled "Green Solutions for Cities" organised by COMSATS University, he highlighted the importance of empowering youth to address environmental challenges and drive positive change in their communities through initiatives such as the Green Youth Movement (GYM) Clubs, adding GYM clubs were established by the prime minister’s youth programme in 137 public universities to sensitize youth on the matter of climate change and related eco-innovation required to tackle the challenge of climate change.

Emphasizing the critical role of the PMYP in fostering sustainable urban development and promoting green initiatives, Rana stated that "The Prime Minister's Youth Programme is committed to providing young individuals with the necessary skills and opportunities to lead the transition towards nature-inclusive and climate-resilient urban environments.

Our partnership with academia and initiatives like the GYM Clubs are instrumental in achieving this goal."

He further commended the efforts of GYM Club students in implementing innovative solutions, adding, "The dedication and hard work of GYM Club students in setting up demonstration models to tackle waste management, water conservation, and green infrastructure challenges is commendable. They serve as inspiring examples of youth-led initiatives driving sustainable development."

The seminar served as a platform for exchanging ideas, sharing best practices, and exploring collaborative opportunities to promote green solutions for cities while participants expressed optimism about the role of youth in shaping the future of urban development and committed to continued collaboration towards this shared goal.

Representatives from DePaul University, the U.S. Embassy Islamabad, the Green Urban Development team from the Institute of Urbanism, and the school of Leadership Foundation, along with esteemed guests and students from COMSATS, were in attendance.