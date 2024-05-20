- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Climate resilient strategy chalked out for Traffic Police to perform duty in sizzling summer
Climate Resilient Strategy Chalked Out For Traffic Police To Perform Duty In Sizzling Summer
Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2024 | 06:57 PM
The Traffic department has chalked out a climate resilient strategy for improving the performance of its officials during sizzling heat and extreme weather conditions
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The Traffic department has chalked out a climate resilient strategy for improving the performance of its officials during sizzling heat and extreme weather conditions.
“While realizing impacts of heat wave along with alarming air and noise pollution due to increasing traffic, the department has chalked out a plan for safety and ease of its officials,” said Chief Traffic Police Officer Peshawar, Saood Khan.
Speaking with media men at 'Meet the Press’ program of Peshawar Press Club here on Monday, Chief Traffic Police said a new heat absorbing uniform has been proposed for traffic Police.
Chairman Peshawar Press Club, Arshad Aziz Malik and General Secretary, Irfan Mosazai along with other members of the club were present on the occasion.
The new uniform will be made up of material that will absorb sizzling heat and protect the officials from sever effects of heat wave, Chief Traffic Police told newsmen.
The proposal has been forwarded to high-ups and approval is awaited after which the procurement process will be started at the earliest, he added.
Similarly, a rotation policy has also been proposed to change officials from performing duty at hard points where traffic is mostly choked, causing air and noise pollution.
Duties of officials will be changed on fortnight basis, especially from areas where health hazards were much more, he continued.
The Traffic department will also make arrangements for provision of refreshments including cold water and beverages to officials performing duties during peak hour of heat.
Traffic vans will provide cold water and drinks in different parts of the city to colleagues standing under sun to regulate the traffic, he added.
He said there are around 1867 staffers in traffic department working in regulation of traffic in Peshawar metropolis where around 500,000 vehicles enter and exist on daily basis.
In response to a question, Saood Khan informed that smoke emitting vehicles are stopped and penalized in accordance with official rates of challans.
About entry of non-registered vehicles in Peshawar, he said meeting in this regard was held at Commissioner’s Office and measures were under way for implementation of the decisions.
He dispelled the impression that traffic police is assigned with the task of generating revenue through excessive challans.
Recent Stories
Wang Yi offers condolences over deaths of Iranian president, foreign minister
DIG Hazara ensures security for industrialists, foreign workers
DPM Ishaq Dar in Astana to attend SCO FMs' moot
11 apprehended for carrying illegal arms
Attaullah Tarar receives 170 more students at Lahore Airport
Man City win historic fourth straight Premier League title
Islamabad police nab 303 drug peddlers
World Water Forum opens in Bali
FC KP advances healthcare with new teaching hospital in Peshawar
Survey unveils major decline in smoking rates in Pakistan
06 stolen motorcycles recovered
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of school roof collapse i ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG Hazara ensures security for industrialists, foreign workers55 seconds ago
-
DPM Ishaq Dar in Astana to attend SCO FMs' moot58 seconds ago
-
11 apprehended for carrying illegal arms1 minute ago
-
Attaullah Tarar receives 170 more students at Lahore Airport6 minutes ago
-
Islamabad police nab 303 drug peddlers6 minutes ago
-
FC KP advances healthcare with new teaching hospital in Peshawar6 minutes ago
-
06 stolen motorcycles recovered6 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of school roof collapse in Muzaffargarh10 minutes ago
-
Muqam receives students retuning from Kyrgyzstan by special plane10 minutes ago
-
PA illegal recruitment: LHC reserved verdict on Parvez Elahi's bail plea10 minutes ago
-
Police carried out search operations in different areas10 minutes ago
-
02 missing children reunited with mother19 minutes ago