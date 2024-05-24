- Home
Climate Resilient Strategy Chalked Out For Traffic Police To Perform Duty In Sizzling Summer
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2024 | 03:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The Traffic Department has chalked out a climate resilient strategy for improving the performance of its officials during sizzling heat and extreme weather conditions.
“While realizing impacts of heat wave along with alarming air and noise pollution due to increasing traffic, the department has chalked out a plan for safety and ease of its officials,” Chief Traffic Police Officer Peshawar, Saood Khan said while talking with media men at `Meet the Press’ programme of Peshawar Press Club here Friday.
The Chief Traffic Police said a new heat absorbing uniform has been proposed for traffic Police.
Chairman Peshawar Press Club, Arshad Aziz Malik and General Secretary, Irfan Mosazai along with other members of the club were present on the occasion.
The new uniform will be made up of material that will absorb sizzling heat and protect the officials from sever effects of heat wave, Chief Traffic Police told newsmen and added that the proposal was forwarded to high ups and waiting approval after which procurement will be made at the earliest.
Similarly, a rotation policy is also proposed to change officials from performing duty at hard points where traffic is mostly choked, causing air and noise pollution.
Duties of officials will be changed on fortnight basis, especially from areas where health hazards were much more, he continued.
The Traffic Department will also make arrangements for provision of refreshments including cold water and beverages to officials performing duties during peak hour of heat.
Traffic vans will provide cold water and drinks in different parts of the city to colleagues standing under sun for regulation of traffic, he added.
He said that there were around 1867 number of staff in the Traffic Department busy in regulation of traffic in Peshawar metropolis where around 500,000 vehicles enter and exist on daily basis.
In response to a question, Saood Khan informed that smoke emitting vehicles were stopped and penalized in accordance with official rates of challans.
About entry of non-registered vehicles into Peshawar, he said a meeting in this regard was held at Commissioner’s Office and measures are underway for implementation of the decisions.
He dispelled the impression that traffic police was assigned with the task of generating revenue through excessive challans.
