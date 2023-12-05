Open Menu

Climate Resilient Urban Planning: Pakistan, Ethiopia Discuss City-to-city Collaboration

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2023 | 07:57 PM

Pakistan and Ethiopia on Tuesday discussed the prospects of initiating a city-to-city collaboration in order to promote sustainable governance in the global south through climate resilient urban planning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Pakistan and Ethiopia on Tuesday discussed the prospects of initiating a city-to-city collaboration in order to promote sustainable governance in the global south through climate resilient urban planning.

The collaboration came under discussion during a meeting between Ethiopian Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula and CDA Chairman Captain (Retd) Anwarul Haq, said a news release of the Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Pakistan (FDRE)-Islamabad.

Both sides discussed matters of mutual interest including knowledge exchange between the administrations of both the countries’ capital cities — Addis Ababa and Islamabad.

Ambassador Jemal briefed the CDA chairman about the overwhelming response received by the Green Legacy Initiative of Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed from around the world.

He said Ethiopia had planted more than 32 billion seedlings of different trees, fruits and animal feed during the last four years.

“Our government’s target is to plant over 50 billion plants by the end of 2025,” he added.

The ambassador also appreciated the services rendered by the CDA in beautifying Capital City Islamabad. “The clean and green environment ensured by the CDA in Islamabad is very impressive and we look forward to have a strong collaboration between the administrations of Islamabad and Addis Ababa,” he said.

CDA Chairman Captain (Retd) Anwarul Haq agreed to the proposal and said exchange of knowledge and skill between the two countries would eventually promote sustainable governance and development in the global south.

He said the Islamabad administration was making all-out efforts to ensure clean and green environment in the well-planned city of Pakistan.

