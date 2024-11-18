Climate Scientist Blames Emission Of Volatile Organic Compounds For Smog
Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Climate scientist, Salaal Hasan, on Monday, blamed volatile organic compounds for creating smog as most of the industries were using these dangerous molecules.
Talking to media, he said that volatile organic compounds, mostly chlorine, hydrogen, and sulfur produced from different sources, when reacted with sunlight caused ozone layer at the surface of the earth.
“Quality of air index above 80 to 100 marks is considered health hazard.” Hasan added.
He also maintained that these chemicals directly affect the tissues of the lungs, which could result in deaths or irreversible disability and it could be very dangerous, especially for infants and pregnant women.
He called for regulating the emission of a quantity of gases into the air with strict compliance.
Recent Stories
Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to tackle water security challenge ..
'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow in Karachi
Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications from today
Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court
Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final T20I match against Australia t ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI candidate Zaheer Khokhar wasting Election Tribunal's time by seeking adjournments: Tarar2 minutes ago
-
Telephone penetration: fixed subscribers reach 3 mln2 minutes ago
-
ANP senior leader Haji Adeel remembered on 8th death anniversary2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to tackle water security challenges7 minutes ago
-
Body of a boy found22 minutes ago
-
Anti-state activities will not be tolerated: Asma Naz22 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 13 suspects with 37 kg drugs32 minutes ago
-
'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow in Karachi2 hours ago
-
Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications from today2 hours ago
-
Sudden hike in LPG prices hits Hazara region amid cold wave2 hours ago
-
Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court2 hours ago
-
Sardar Nadir advises PTI supporters to beware of exploitation2 hours ago