Climate scientist blames emission of volatile organic compounds for smog

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Climate scientist, Salaal Hasan, on Monday, blamed volatile organic compounds for creating smog as most of the industries were using these dangerous molecules.

Talking to media, he said that volatile organic compounds, mostly chlorine, hydrogen, and sulfur produced from different sources, when reacted with sunlight caused ozone layer at the surface of the earth.

“Quality of air index above 80 to 100 marks is considered health hazard.” Hasan added.

He also maintained that these chemicals directly affect the tissues of the lungs, which could result in deaths or irreversible disability and it could be very dangerous, especially for infants and pregnant women.

He called for regulating the emission of a quantity of gases into the air with strict compliance.