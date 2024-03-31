Open Menu

Climate Smart Agriculture Research In Koh-e-Suleman Essential To Improve Productivity

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Climate smart agriculture research in Koh-e-Suleman essential to improve productivity

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Promotion of agriculture research in hill torrents of Koh-e-Suleman is of paramount importance that can help in sustaining farming by counter impacts of climate changes.

Most the farmers are hill torrent employing traditional methods of farming that fall short of maximizing the area’s production potential. Climate Change is a serious challenge which poses a real threat to the country's farming.

This was stated by known agriculture expert Dr Khurram Mubeen who had been conducting research activities in hill torrents for many years.

He stated that the local people were following traditional style farming. Majority of the farmers are using old seed varieties which are also affecting the enhanced production, said Dr Khurram Mubeen.

Dr Khurram suggested a number of measures to improve farming in the area to improve productivity.

There are two types of soil in the hill torrent, hard soil and sandy soil. He proposed deep ploughing at hard soil as it would help save crops from excessive water in case of heavy rains. It will also improve soil fertility and ground water level, which is essential to promote agriculture in the region.

Use of Chisel plough is good for hard soil, he hinted. There is also an impression that deep ploughing can cause soil erosion. He however rejected and stated that such field should not be irrigated directly but secondary sources.

Secondly, there should be an early warning system to impart timely information to farmers and other residents about sudden climatic change as heavy rain. The liaison among people of different areas in hill torrent is also essential in this regard, Khurram proposed. The farmers should do cross-ploughing.

A number of crops are being sown in the area. However, there is immense potential for pulses.

Government should also construct ponds to save water for agriculture purpose, added Dr Khurram.

He suggested farmers to grow new varieties as it would help improve production remarkably.

Dr Khurram also hinted about new soil layers of two to three feet, due to recent floods. It will also be a challenging situation. He however suggested maximum research activities in the hill torrent to enhance agriculture production and strengthen farmers economically.

APP/atf-xl

Related Topics

Water Agriculture From Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

19 hours ago
 Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJ ..

Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah

19 hours ago
 Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

19 hours ago
 PO arrested after intensive Police raids

PO arrested after intensive Police raids

19 hours ago
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

19 hours ago
 National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place ..

National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad

19 hours ago
 PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to add ..

PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns

20 hours ago
 Excise department launches special call centre

Excise department launches special call centre

20 hours ago
 LUMS organises discussion on literary contribution ..

LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed

20 hours ago
 Timely completion of Police Department development ..

Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan