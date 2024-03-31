Climate smart agriculture research in Koh-e-Suleman essential to improve productivity

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Promotion of agriculture research in hill torrents of Koh-e-Suleman is of paramount importance that can help in sustaining farming by counter impacts of climate changes.

Most the farmers are hill torrent employing traditional methods of farming that fall short of maximizing the area’s production potential. Climate Change is a serious challenge which poses a real threat to the country's farming.

This was stated by known agriculture expert Dr Khurram Mubeen who had been conducting research activities in hill torrents for many years.

He stated that the local people were following traditional style farming. Majority of the farmers are using old seed varieties which are also affecting the enhanced production, said Dr Khurram Mubeen.

Dr Khurram suggested a number of measures to improve farming in the area to improve productivity.

There are two types of soil in the hill torrent, hard soil and sandy soil. He proposed deep ploughing at hard soil as it would help save crops from excessive water in case of heavy rains. It will also improve soil fertility and ground water level, which is essential to promote agriculture in the region.

Use of Chisel plough is good for hard soil, he hinted. There is also an impression that deep ploughing can cause soil erosion. He however rejected and stated that such field should not be irrigated directly but secondary sources.

Secondly, there should be an early warning system to impart timely information to farmers and other residents about sudden climatic change as heavy rain. The liaison among people of different areas in hill torrent is also essential in this regard, Khurram proposed. The farmers should do cross-ploughing.

A number of crops are being sown in the area. However, there is immense potential for pulses.

Government should also construct ponds to save water for agriculture purpose, added Dr Khurram.

He suggested farmers to grow new varieties as it would help improve production remarkably.

Dr Khurram also hinted about new soil layers of two to three feet, due to recent floods. It will also be a challenging situation. He however suggested maximum research activities in the hill torrent to enhance agriculture production and strengthen farmers economically.

