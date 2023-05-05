UrduPoint.com

Climate Smart Cotton Varieties Need Of The Hour: Saqib Ali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Climate smart cotton varieties need of the hour: Saqib Ali

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Secretary of agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel on Friday identified climate change, viruses, white flies and pink bollworm as the major threats to national cotton production and urged agriculture scientists to develop climate-smart cotton varieties to overcome these challenges.

In a statement issued here, Saqib asked the scientists to put their all energies into research on modern cotton varieties so that these could be given to farmers after proper approval to increase national cotton production.

He said, he visited Cotton Research Station (CRS) Multan Thursday last and was happy to note 66 trials of many cotton varieties undergoing experimental production phases including a triple gene cotton variety Okra that was shifted to the experimental field in the first week of March.

The height of its plant was measured at 66.2cm, nodes 26.4, per plant square 22.2, flower 1.8, bolls 4.8cm, and the weight of each boll was 4.5 grams. He said that fibre characteristics of the variety were also better including GOT 40 per cent, staple length 29.5mm and micron 2.4 inch.

Saqib hoped the experiment, if successful, would yield many benefits including saving time, achieving the required plant population etc.

Principal scientist Dr Saeed Ahmad gave a detailed briefing to the secretary saying the varieties in the pipeline were high yielding, heat tolerant, resistant against viruses, need shorter duration for ripening and had good boll weight.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Agriculture Saqib Ali March Cotton All Weight

Recent Stories

Kaira rejects criticism on FM's visit to India

Kaira rejects criticism on FM's visit to India

42 minutes ago
 FM Bilawal rules out any change in Pakistan's posi ..

FM Bilawal rules out any change in Pakistan's position on Kashmir issue

49 minutes ago
 UAE, US explore investment opportunities with focu ..

UAE, US explore investment opportunities with focus on clean tech start ups

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler receives Vice President of Vietnam

RAK Ruler receives Vice President of Vietnam

1 hour ago
 Unification of UAE Armed Forces, the second creati ..

Unification of UAE Armed Forces, the second creation of the Union: Mohammed Al B ..

2 hours ago
 Kiwis win toss, opt to bowl first against Pakistan ..

Kiwis win toss, opt to bowl first against Pakistan in fourth ODI

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.