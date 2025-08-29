Climate-smart technologies protect DIKhan’s Dhakki dates from monsoon losses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Climate-smart technologies have helped farmers in Dera Ismail Khan reduce heavy losses during the recent monsoon rains, marking what officials described as a breakthrough step to safeguard the country’s premium Dhakki date variety from climate-related risks.

The Agriculture Research Institute (ARI) in Dera Ismail Khan has introduced a hybrid solar tunnel dryer, designed to provide a dust-free, hygienic, and uniform drying process. The system prevents rain damage, enhances fruit quality, and strengthens the export competitiveness of the GI-certified Dhakki date.

According to officials, the technology has already been installed at 47 farms, where trials demonstrated a sharp decline in post-harvest spoilage. Farmers reported that the new method ensured quality standards compatible with international markets, replacing traditional sun-drying practices vulnerable to sudden rains.

In addition to processing technology, ARI has rolled out protective field measures. Small date trees are covered with Tyvek bags, while larger ones are shielded with umbrella-style plastic sheets to safeguard ripening bunches during rainfall.

Experts, however, cautioned that these covers must be lifted promptly after showers to prevent trapped moisture, which could otherwise lead to fungal infections or spoilage.

Agricultural experts and ARI officials said the recent monsoon rains have shown that farmers using the new technology gained substantial benefits and were largely protected from losses.

Director ARI Abdul Qayyum Khan endorsed this assessment, noting that the rains provided a practical test for the innovation. He said growers who adopted the hybrid dryer and protective field measures reported far fewer losses compared to traditional methods, confirming the system’s value as a reliable safeguard during adverse weather.

“Dhakki dates are not just a crop, they are the economic backbone of farming families and a symbol of this region’s identity,” said Abdul Qayyum Khan.

He noted that the hybrid dryer has gained wide acceptance among farmers because it ensures consistent and hygienic processing. “This is a game-changing, income-boosting solution. It improves product quality, reduces post-harvest losses, and expands export opportunities,” he added.

The ARI chief pointed out that the government-backed initiative is being scaled up across the district. Farmers have already received technical training from the institute and are now benefiting directly from the new system.

“This technology is vital for Dera Ismail Khan,” he said. “The Dhakki variety ripens during the monsoon season, making it highly vulnerable to weather shocks.

By using science-based solutions, we are protecting livelihoods, preserving a cultural legacy, and opening doors to global markets.”

Dr. Shahzada Arshad Saleem Saddozai, Head of ARI’s food Technology Laboratory, also highlighted that the rainy season clearly demonstrated the importance of the technology. He said farmers using the system managed to preserve fruit quality and secure their incomes at a time when others faced serious losses, proving the dryer’s role as a practical solution in climate-stressed conditions.

He described the dryer as “a big step forward.” He said it not only protects against weather-related losses but also ensures consistency in quality, a key requirement of international buyers.

Local agricultural experts also praised the move. Malik Shoukat Ali, a specialist from the region, called the Dhakki date “an asset of Dera Ismail Khan that must be safeguarded with modern interventions.”

Malik Shoukat further said that climate-smart technologies are helping farmers reduce post-harvest losses, protect fruit during the rainy season, and improve the overall quality of their produce. He added that such interventions not only secure incomes but also ensure that the region’s most valuable crop can compete more effectively in international markets.

Farmers using the hybrid solar dryer also shared encouraging feedback, saying the system has allowed them to dry dates in a cleaner, faster, and safer way compared to traditional open-air methods. They noted that the dryer shielded their fruit from sudden rains and dust, preserved the natural taste and color, and ultimately helped them fetch better prices in the market.

Ghulam Rasool, a date grower from Kathgarh, said the hybrid dryer saved his crop from heavy losses during the recent rains. “In previous years, we suffered major damage whenever monsoon showers came during ripening, but this time the technology protected my dates and I was able to sell them at a better price,” he remarked.

Despite the progress, this season’s heavy rains have already damaged several orchards in the district. Officials said the losses underline the urgency of rapidly expanding climate-smart measures to more growers.

Director Abdul Qayyum expressed confidence that the integrated approach would strengthen the position of the Dhakki date in both local and international markets.

“Our vision is to transform challenges into opportunities,” he remarked. “By equipping farmers with sustainable technologies, we are preserving livelihoods, boosting rural incomes, and ensuring that Dhakki dates continue to bring pride and prosperity to this region.”