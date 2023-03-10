Clinic for free treatment of autism patients inaugurated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Advisor to Chief Minister for Health Dr. Abid Jameel on Friday visited the Paraplegic Center here and formally inaugurated the clinic for the treatment of children affected by autism.

He was very impressed with the performance of the largest physical rehabilitation center in the country and highly appreciated the dedication of its staff.

Dr. Abid Jameel visited various departments of the institution, mingled with the patients under treatment there and inquired about their well-being.

On this occasion, spinal cord injury patients, hailing from different parts of the country, told the Health Advisor that apart from three meals a day, all treatment facilities and equipment were being provided to them completely free of charge, while they also appreciated the good behavior of the staff here.

On this occasion, the Health Advisor formally inaugurated the clinic and program for the treatment and physical and psychological rehabilitation of children affected by autism.

He was told that the number of children affected by autism is increasing rapidly across the country and it has become a big problem in the modern world, but unfortunately, there are very few institutions for the treatment of autism and they are also very expensive.

It may be noted that children affected by autism are usually self-absorbed and unaware of their surroundings, they shy away from socializing with people, are not interested in reading and cannot concentrate on any task. They cannot sit in one place and get down to fighting and breaking things.

Dr Syed Muhammad Ilyas told that although the treatment and physical and psychological rehabilitation of children with autism is a difficult job, the Paraplegic Center Peshawar is committed to doing it.

He also gave a detailed presentation to the Health Advisor about the overall performance of the institution.

Addressing the staff and students of the institution, Dr. Abid Jamil assured to bring the expansion and new plans of the institution to the radar of the health department and prayed for further progress of the institution.

Earlier, the centre's chairman and former finance secretary Ziaur Rehman, chief executive Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas and professional staff warmly welcomed the advisor on his arrival at the paraplegic center.

A wheelchair-bound graduate of the centre presented him with a bouquet while the chief executive of the institute introduced the staff of the institute to the chief guest.