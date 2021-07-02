Clinic of quack sealed, three medical stores challaned

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Health department has sealed a clinic of quack and challaned three medical stores for selling sub-standard medicines during a crackdown launched here on Friday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the health department has speedup crackdown against quacks and medical stores involved in selling sub-standard or expired medicines across the district.

During separate raids across the district, the health department teams sealed clinic of quack Ilyas situated at Kot islam and sent the case to Punjab Health Care Commission for further action.

The team also issued challans to three medical stores and send samples of different drugs to drug testing laboratory for investigations.

The DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi has directed health officers to seal medical stores involved in such illegal practices. He asked officers to properly check medicine stock and the sale of the medical stores. He said that no one would be allowed to put public lives at risk,adding that quacks and medical store owners would be treated with iron hands.