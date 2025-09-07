'Clinic on Boat' teams active in Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi, “Chief Minister’s Clinic on Boat” teams are delivering door-to-door healthcare services in flood-affected areas of the city.

A medical team led by Dr Hafiz Muhammad Junaid provided emergency treatment in Mohallah Bakhshu Pura.

The teams comprising doctors, health supervisors, LHWs, class-IV staff, and Rescue 1122 personnel are actively serving residents with essential medical facilities.