Clinic On Wheels Holds Medical Camp In Bahawalpur
Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2024 | 12:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Under the supervision of Chief Minister Punjab Healthcare Vision, Clinic on Wheels Program organized a free medical camp at Union Council-18, Tanwri Town in the district.
According to a press release issued here, following the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, Ms. Maryam Nawaz , District Health Authority (DHA) Bahawalpur has launched holding of medical camps in different localities of Bahawalpur district under Clinic on Wheels Program.
Chief Executive Officer, District Health Authority, Dr.
Syed Tanveer Shah himself visited the medical camp and inspected the healthcare service being provided to the patients there. Speaking on the occasion, he said that on the instructions of CM Punjab, all necessary medical treatment facilities were being provided to the patients free of cost.
A team of doctors and paramedics was deployed at the camp who medically examined a large number of patients including men, women and children.
The camp was also equipped with medical machinery and patients were provided with free of cost medicines.
Recent Stories
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Irfan Siddiqui urges opposition to give constructive suggestions for federal budget10 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to abolish Corporal Punishment in educational institutions10 minutes ago
-
DCs told to ensure best cleanliness on Eid20 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah terms budget as balanced, poor friendly20 minutes ago
-
Pervaiz Rashid elected as Chairman of communications committee20 minutes ago
-
District Chairman Sanghar stress health, education for development30 minutes ago
-
Shibli welcomes increase in minimum wage in budget, stresses more steps for down-trodden30 minutes ago
-
Action to be taken against illegal cattle markets30 minutes ago
-
SMC finalizes arrangements for Eid Prayers40 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of ANF jawans offered50 minutes ago
-
District admin imposes section 144 in Lower Dir50 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 324 kg drugs in four operations50 minutes ago