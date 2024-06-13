Open Menu

Clinic On Wheels Holds Medical Camp In Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Clinic on Wheels holds medical camp in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Under the supervision of Chief Minister Punjab Healthcare Vision, Clinic on Wheels Program organized a free medical camp at Union Council-18, Tanwri Town in the district.

According to a press release issued here, following the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, Ms. Maryam Nawaz , District Health Authority (DHA) Bahawalpur has launched holding of medical camps in different localities of Bahawalpur district under Clinic on Wheels Program.

Chief Executive Officer, District Health Authority, Dr.

Syed Tanveer Shah himself visited the medical camp and inspected the healthcare service being provided to the patients there. Speaking on the occasion, he said that on the instructions of CM Punjab, all necessary medical treatment facilities were being provided to the patients free of cost.

A team of doctors and paramedics was deployed at the camp who medically examined a large number of patients including men, women and children.

The camp was also equipped with medical machinery and patients were provided with free of cost medicines.

