Clinic on Wheels inspected

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Chief Executive Officer of the District Health Authority, Dr. Muhammad Aslam Chaudhary, visited the Clinic on Wheels in Hangli village, Union Council Chor Kalwan, tehsil Pasrur, on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson, Dr. Chaudhary inspected staff attendance, medicine inventory, and the quality of health services being provided.

During the visit, the clinic had treated 40 outpatients and 2 antenatal care (ANC) cases.

He also reviewed the performance of lady health workers operating in the area.

A public awareness session on gastroenteritis was conducted, supported by mosque announcements to reach a wider audience.

Dr. Chaudhary advised the clinic staff to further enhance healthcare services under the Chief Minister’s Health Programme.