Open Menu

Clinic On Wheels Inspected

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Clinic on Wheels inspected

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Chief Executive Officer of the District Health Authority, Dr. Muhammad Aslam Chaudhary, visited the Clinic on Wheels in Hangli village, Union Council Chor Kalwan, tehsil Pasrur, on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson, Dr. Chaudhary inspected staff attendance, medicine inventory, and the quality of health services being provided.

During the visit, the clinic had treated 40 outpatients and 2 antenatal care (ANC) cases.

He also reviewed the performance of lady health workers operating in the area.

A public awareness session on gastroenteritis was conducted, supported by mosque announcements to reach a wider audience.

Dr. Chaudhary advised the clinic staff to further enhance healthcare services under the Chief Minister’s Health Programme.

Recent Stories

YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended f ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended for five days

22 minutes ago
 Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Si ..

Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Sindh CTD operation

27 minutes ago

Field Marshal Munir reiterates Pakistan’s Army’s resolve to stand with Baloc ..

34 minutes ago
 Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portu ..

Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portugal

47 minutes ago
 UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Cha ..

UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Championship opener in Lake Toba

47 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns attack ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns attack on World Food Programme Humani ..

1 hour ago
Akshay Kumar reveals his fitness secrets at 57

Akshay Kumar reveals his fitness secrets at 57

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Saudi King ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Princ ..

2 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General condemns attack on humanitar ..

GCC Secretary-General condemns attack on humanitarian convoy in North Darfur

2 hours ago
 India to launch 50 rockets a year, says PM Modi

India to launch 50 rockets a year, says PM Modi

2 hours ago
 At least 300 houses, shops damaged as glacier burs ..

At least 300 houses, shops damaged as glacier burst causes landslides in Ghizer

2 hours ago
 Emirati women: Leading journey in political empowe ..

Emirati women: Leading journey in political empowerment

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan