'Clinic-on-wheels' Project Continuing: CEO
Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2024 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Clinic-on-wheels project is continuing across the district successfully, said CEO Health Asfand Yar.
During his visit to clinic-on-wheels camp in Union Council No.203 Dastgir Colony here on Wednesday, he said that the health department had launched this program to provide quality health service to the ailing humanity belonging and residing in far-flung rural areas.
In this connection, a team of expert doctors arrange their camp under the clinic-on-wheels project in rural side localities and provide best treatment facilities to the patients, he added.
He also checked duty roster of doctors and other staff at the project camp, and said that special counters would be arranged at the 'Clinic-on-wheels' camp to facilitate the aged people and female patients. He also took briefing and said that the program would be expanded in greater public interest.
Recent Stories
The success of all the candidates of Muslim League-Q is a practical proof of the ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024
Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns
Stocks drop on sticky US inflation
CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy
Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm
Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU
Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs
Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay
SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta
SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP Investigation hold Khuli Katchery to address complaints9 minutes ago
-
Nasir Shah condolences over death of Junejo9 minutes ago
-
FTO decides Rs 17,742.16 million refund claims in 20239 minutes ago
-
2nd anti-polio campaign from Feb 269 minutes ago
-
The success of all the candidates of Muslim League-Q is a practical proof of the political insight o ..17 minutes ago
-
SZABIST University Larkana Capmus Awards 149 Degrees in Its 18th Convocation19 minutes ago
-
Search operation conducted in Dhamyal, 80 suspects questioned19 minutes ago
-
220 kites recovered, two arrested29 minutes ago
-
Project for enhancing domestic pharmaceutical ingredients production inaugurated29 minutes ago
-
Excise Police crackdown on drug traffickers continue29 minutes ago
-
Inspector among 4 cops suspended over negligence39 minutes ago
-
KPRA officers meet to review targets, challenges39 minutes ago