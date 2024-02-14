'Clinic-on-wheels' project continuing: CEO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Clinic-on-wheels project is continuing across the district successfully, said CEO Health Asfand Yar.

During his visit to clinic-on-wheels camp in Union Council No.203 Dastgir Colony here on Wednesday, he said that the health department had launched this program to provide quality health service to the ailing humanity belonging and residing in far-flung rural areas.

In this connection, a team of expert doctors arrange their camp under the clinic-on-wheels project in rural side localities and provide best treatment facilities to the patients, he added.

He also checked duty roster of doctors and other staff at the project camp, and said that special counters would be arranged at the 'Clinic-on-wheels' camp to facilitate the aged people and female patients. He also took briefing and said that the program would be expanded in greater public interest.