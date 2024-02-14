Open Menu

'Clinic-on-wheels' Project Continuing: CEO

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2024 | 04:50 PM

'Clinic-on-wheels' project continuing: CEO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Clinic-on-wheels project is continuing across the district successfully, said CEO Health Asfand Yar.

During his visit to clinic-on-wheels camp in Union Council No.203 Dastgir Colony here on Wednesday, he said that the health department had launched this program to provide quality health service to the ailing humanity belonging and residing in far-flung rural areas.

In this connection, a team of expert doctors arrange their camp under the clinic-on-wheels project in rural side localities and provide best treatment facilities to the patients, he added.

He also checked duty roster of doctors and other staff at the project camp, and said that special counters would be arranged at the 'Clinic-on-wheels' camp to facilitate the aged people and female patients. He also took briefing and said that the program would be expanded in greater public interest.

Related Topics

Visit Best

Recent Stories

The success of all the candidates of Muslim League ..

The success of all the candidates of Muslim League-Q is a practical proof of the ..

17 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assa ..

Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns

17 hours ago
 Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

17 hours ago
 CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross trag ..

CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy

17 hours ago
Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm

Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm

17 hours ago
 Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU

Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU

17 hours ago
 Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs

Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs

17 hours ago
 Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest aga ..

Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay

18 hours ago
 SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in ..

SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta

18 hours ago
 SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corpo ..

SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan