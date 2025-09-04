Open Menu

Clinic On Wheels Provides Healthcare In Flood-hit Gujrat

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Clinic on Wheels provides healthcare in flood-hit Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner of Gujrat Noorul Ain Qureshi, along with Chief Executive Officer of Health Dr Syed Attaul Munim, visited the flood-affected areas of the district to review ongoing health relief activities.

During the visit to Kot Ghulam, the officials inspected the performance of the Chief Minister’s Clinic on Wheels team and issued necessary directions.

A district administration spokesperson said that Clinic on Wheels teams are setting up medical camps on a daily basis in flood-hit areas, providing treatment and medicines at the doorstep of the affected population.

Recent Stories

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, d ..

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion

54 minutes ago
 Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

3 hours ago
 PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

6 hours ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

8 hours ago
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

17 hours ago
 PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global sta ..

PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser

17 hours ago
 Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit ..

Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..

17 hours ago
 Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

17 hours ago
 PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders ..

PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug

18 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan