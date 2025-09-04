Clinic on Wheels provides healthcare in flood-hit Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner of Gujrat Noorul Ain Qureshi, along with Chief Executive Officer of Health Dr Syed Attaul Munim, visited the flood-affected areas of the district to review ongoing health relief activities.

During the visit to Kot Ghulam, the officials inspected the performance of the Chief Minister’s Clinic on Wheels team and issued necessary directions.

A district administration spokesperson said that Clinic on Wheels teams are setting up medical camps on a daily basis in flood-hit areas, providing treatment and medicines at the doorstep of the affected population.