Clinic On Wheels Provides Healthcare In Flood-hit Gujrat
Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2025 | 04:50 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner of Gujrat Noorul Ain Qureshi, along with Chief Executive Officer of Health Dr Syed Attaul Munim, visited the flood-affected areas of the district to review ongoing health relief activities.
During the visit to Kot Ghulam, the officials inspected the performance of the Chief Minister’s Clinic on Wheels team and issued necessary directions.
A district administration spokesperson said that Clinic on Wheels teams are setting up medical camps on a daily basis in flood-hit areas, providing treatment and medicines at the doorstep of the affected population.
Recent Stories
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser
Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..
Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala
PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Clinic on Wheels provides healthcare in flood-hit Gujrat38 seconds ago
-
Power pilferers netted39 seconds ago
-
UN chief expresses deep sorrow over Pakistan floods, announces humanitarian support42 seconds ago
-
PMYP, Destinations collaborate to revolutionize Pakistan's tourism21 minutes ago
-
New US Consul General in Peshawar Tom Eckert assumes charge21 minutes ago
-
Malakand University seminar highlights Seerat-un-Nabi as guiding light for digital age21 minutes ago
-
ICT Police arrest two accused including proclaimed offender21 minutes ago
-
RMI carries out successful paediatrics cardiac surgeries21 minutes ago
-
SSP reviews security arrangements for Eid Milad-un- Nabi51 minutes ago
-
Dengue erupts as 19 new cases reported in Pindi51 minutes ago
-
Two policemen injured in a firing incident51 minutes ago
-
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion54 minutes ago