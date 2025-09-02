Clinic on Wheels teams provide healthcare in flood-hit Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi, Clinic on Wheels (COW) teams have been deployed in flood-affected areas, including Shadiwal and adjoining localities, to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, CEO DHA Gujrat and DHO (PS)/DC-IRMNCH Dr. Syed Muhammad Atizaz Ahmad visited Shadiwal to review medical relief activities.

He inspected the Clinic on Wheels teams and appreciated their efforts in delivering healthcare services to the affected population.