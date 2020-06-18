Clinic sealed, six served show-cause notices in Timergara

Inspector Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission KPHC, Muhammad Rais Jan, following directives of DC Lower Dir Saadat Hussain and in pursuance of KPHC Act 2015 inspected functioning condition of healthcare facilities in Timergara tehsil here

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Inspector Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission KPHC, Muhammad Rais Jan, following directives of DC Lower Dir Saadat Hussain and in pursuance of KPHC Act 2015 inspected functioning condition of healthcare facilities in Timergara tehsil here.

A total of 56 premises and healthcare establishments were inspected among which one was sealed and 6 were issued show-cause notices over non registration and having expired documents.

Three clinics were served show-cause notices for not following basic safety protocol against COVID-19 in the best public interest.

The Inspector sealed Abu Bakar Clinic for presence of male nurses busy in illegal allopathic practice and huge amount of used injections and poor hygienic condition in the clinic Jinnah Medical Center, Khan Dental Clinic, Dr Naeemulah Clinic, Dr Noorul Amin Clinic, Al Falah Diagnostic Center and Clinic of Dr Neelum Shaheen were served show-cause notices.

Inspector Rais Jan said inspection of healthcare facilities would be carried out on routine basis and those not maintaining proper hygienic condition will not be allowed to work.