Clinic set up regarding PCOS at LGH

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has established a clinic at the Gynecology outdoor where lady doctors are providing medical examination to evaluate complications of Polycystic Ovaries Syndrome (PCOS) in women.

This was informed by LGH's Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Professor Dr Al-freed Zafar while talking to the participants and journalists after PCOS awareness walk here on Thursday.

He said that 15 per cent of women in the world were suffering from the disease whereas in Pakistan its per centage was much higher than other countries.

Elaborating the causes, he said that restlessness, unhealthy food and genetic factors were oneof the causes of the disease. To get rid of a disease, it was important for women to focus on regular physical exercise, walks, take care of their body, lose weight and eat a balanced diet so that they could not suffer from diabetes, heart disease and blood pressure, he added.