Clinical Lab Sealed In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 12:44 AM

Clinical lab sealed in Faisalabad

A clinical laboratory was sealed and test kits were taken into custody over use of expired kits for conducting different clinical tests, here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :A clinical laboratory was sealed and test kits were taken into custody over use of expired kits for conducting different clinical tests, here on Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioner (City) Syed Ayyub Bukhari along with the Drug Inspector conducted raid at Al-Khidmat Laboratory near Akbar chowk, Gulistan colony and seized expired kits whichwere being used for clinical tests of hepatitis and others.

During checking of record, the team observed that most of the hepatitis tests were conducted with the expired kits.

Your Thoughts and Comments

